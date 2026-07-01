‘Ailing’ military homes face four-year wait for government-funded upgrades

Funding to significantly refurbish or replace 14,000 “ailing” service homes will only be available from 2030-2035, according to the Defence Investment Plan released yesterday.

The work is part of a £9bn 10-year “generational renewal” of military housing, which will see nine in 10 homes modernised or upgraded.

It was announced in the Defence Housing Strategy in December, which will overhaul how armed forces accommodation is managed and see land freed up for thousands of new homes.

While the original strategy did not set out timescales, The Guardian reported yesterday that the £9bn scheme has been “adjusted” so costs fall after 2030.