Almost a third of people placed in supported housing return to homelessness after three years, new research finds

Researchers at the University of Bristol found “substantially higher” odds of worse outcomes from supported housing services and of experiencing multiple returns for people with support needs relating to substance use, sex work, offending and rough sleeping.

They analysed quantitative data about supported housing in the city between 2017 and 2025 using a database shared between the local authority and service providers.

The data, compiled into three policy papers published last week, set out a breakdown of outcomes after 3.08 years in supported housing for routes that started between 2017 and 2022.

It found that 34% of people were moved into independent accommodation such as a private or social tenancy; 33% were defined as insecure (such as staying with friends and family, in custody or in hospital); and 30% were evicted or abandoned.