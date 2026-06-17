Amplius posts £50m net surplus while completions come in below annual target #UKhousing

But the surplus on the sale of properties not developed for outright sale almost doubled, from £11m to £21m, primarily as a result of asset disposals.

This was down to a drop in income from first-tranche shared ownership sales, which fell from £39m in 2024-25 to £27m.

Turnover at the 40,000-home landlord, which formed in December 2024, was down slightly year-on-year, from £297m to £292m.

In its unaudited trading update for the year ended 31 March 2026, Amplius said the increase in net surplus was mainly driven by asset disposal gains ahead of target.

Amplius said its post-merger integration is generating efficiencies, which has enabled the landlord to commit £2.3m annually from the current financial year onwards to target investment in existing homes.

Core back-office systems were fully integrated in 2025-26, and the next phase will focus on integration of its housing systems.

“Given the scale and complexity of this work, detailed planning has been undertaken, with implementation scheduled for later in the financial year,” Amplius said.

The housing association, headquartered in Milton Keynes, was formed from the merger of Longhurst Group and Grand Union Housing Group.

Amplius completed 909 new homes last year, which was an increase from 896 completions in 2024-25.

But delivery fell short of its development target for 1,000 new homes annually, which was down to delays on two key sites.

Spending on development was £165m, which was slightly down from £168m in the previous year.

Amplius has identified over 3,300 homes for delivery over the next five years.

The landlord invested £53m in its existing homes in 2025-26, compared to £56m the previous year. This included £40m of capital major works and £13m on decarbonisation.