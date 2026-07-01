Annual rough sleeping figures in London fall for first time since 2017 outside Covid period

Rough sleeping in London has fallen for the first time in a year outside the pandemic era since 2017, new figures show.
Outreach workers recorded 12,938 people sleeping rough in London last year, according to the latest annual report from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN). This is 2% less than in 2024-25, when homelessness in the capital soared to 13,231 – the highest level since records began.
Homeless Link, which manages the CHAIN database, said the fall was evidence that local action and political leadership were beginning to drive “positive change”.
However, the total is still the second-highest ever recorded on CHAIN and is 60% higher than the 8,108 people seen sleeping rough 10 years ago, in 2016-17.
Outreach teams and services helped 4,893 people, or 38% of those seen sleeping rough during the year, to access accommodation.
The fall was primarily driven by fewer people seen sleeping rough for the first time. This group fell 4% to 8,078, although it still accounted for 62% of all people seen sleeping rough during the year.
There was also a 7% fall in the number of people returning to rough sleeping after at least a year away, with 1,676 people falling into this group.
However, despite the tentatively hopeful statistics, the number of people seen sleeping rough over two consecutive years increased 5% to 3,184, with women increasing as a proportion of the homeless population. A total of 2,251 women were seen rough sleeping in 2025-26, up from 2,149 the previous year.
This made women the only group to rise year-on-year, and CHAIN’s report highlighted that this aligned with the previous two years, where the group had shown the largest increase between 2023-24 and 2024-25, “indicating a sustained trend”.
Fiona Colley, director of social change at Homeless Link, said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that fewer people have had to experience the trauma of sleeping rough on the streets of London this year. This literally translates to lives being saved.
“The mayor of London’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action set out strong proposals for change, and it is working. Just as Andy Burnham is advocating for further devolution and the role of the regions in shaping their own futures, this is early evidence that when committed services are supported by local political leadership and robust policies, positive change is indeed possible.
“Now London’s efforts must be backed up by action on the national strategy, with all of government held accountable for preventing homelessness.
“The Treasury’s Value for Money Review of homelessness spending is a golden opportunity to deliver fundamental change, shifting to a sustainable funding model rooted in prevention, long-term support and empowerment of local areas.
“More immediately, our new research shows that there are 46% fewer accommodation providers than in 2008, with 35% of accommodation providers and 37% of day services stating that they have already reduced the support they offer, due to years of stagnant and declining funding.
“It is critical that the government adequately funds the vital services that provide a lifeline for thousands of vulnerable people.”
The CHAIN report found that 7,120 people, or 55% of those seen rough sleeping in 2025-26, were recorded only once during the year.
It also showed that 922 people were seen rough sleeping more than 10 times, while 28 people were seen more than 50 times.
UK nationals made up 49% of people seen rough sleeping in 2025-26, while 20% were from European countries outside the UK and 31% were from Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australasia.
Of people new to rough sleeping who had information recorded about their last settled base, 21% had previously been staying in asylum support accommodation.
The report also found that older people increased as a proportion of those seen rough sleeping. Just over 1,700 people aged over 55 were recorded, up from 1,578.
More than half of people seen rough sleeping during the year had a support need relating to mental health, while 33% had a need relating to drugs and 27% had a need relating to alcohol.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “Rough sleeping in London has fallen for the first time in a year unaffected by Covid since 2017.
“While there is still much to do, a 2% reduction in the number of people seen rough sleeping is clear movement in the right direction. It also shows how the mayor’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action, launched last year, is having an impact.
“The mayor is focused on doing everything he can to get London on a pathway to ending rough sleeping for good by 2030, particularly to tackle longer-term rough sleeping.
“That is why he invested £10m in funding last year, more than any other single investment by a London mayor, developing a new network of Ending Homelessness Hubs and expanding his Homes off the Streets programme.
“He invested another £8m in his budget earlier this year, alongside £36.5m in additional government funding to support homelessness and rough sleeping services and partners in London. And the new landmark Renters’ Rights Act is bringing much-needed security to private renters across the capital and has banned ‘no fault’ evictions.
“Since 2016, 20,000 people have been helped off the streets, and the mayor will continue to work closely with the government, London Councils and the homelessness sector to tackle rough sleeping and build a safer, fairer London for everyone.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Homelessness newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of the key news and insight for stories on homelessness and rough sleeping.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories