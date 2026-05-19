Annuals starts and completions funded by Homes England up 9% and 11%

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Homes England has reported an annual rise in starts and completions, as the agency topped its target figure for unlocking new land for housing delivery.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency enabled the completion of more than 40,200 homes in 2025-26, up 9% on the previous year, but slightly below the latest government target of 41,500.
Construction starts hit 42,400 homes, up 11% on 2024-25, against a target of 37,100.
Homes England also unlocked land capable of delivering 61,700 further homes, against the latest government target of 53,700.
Inside Housing has asked for a breakdown of the tenures, but the uptick marks an improvement on the last data published, which showed that starts fell in the first half of last year.
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said: “These figures tell the story of the positive impact of collaboration – when organisations with a common aim, from communities to town halls to central government, work together to deliver the new homes and thriving places that people want and need across the country.
“Agency colleagues are not just experts but enablers and collaborators within this context. Our new regional operating model, which is embedding at pace, deepens the tailored support we can provide to local leaders with a clear vision for their communities, and I expect 2026-27 to be a year of even stronger collaboration for the benefit of people across England.”
The news comes as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government agreed last week that Homes England can provide an extension for housing starts on site under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.
The positive figures come as Simon Century, chief executive of Homes England’s National Housing Bank (NHB), urged housing associations to take decisions now that unlock capacity to deliver new homes in the next few years.
In March, the NHB launched its new prospectus for investment. Homes England hopes the NHB can leverage £53bn of additional private investment over the next decade, creating jobs as well as delivering 500,000 new homes.
It will target a range of sites, including larger ones that struggle to get upfront lending due to risk and complexity.
The bank will also work with mayors through Homes England’s new regional model to strengthen collaborative working.
In an interview with Inside Housing earlier this month, Danielle Gillespie, the agency’s new executive regional director for the North West, said the scale of ambition from partners is “running into many thousands of homes over a 10-year cycle”.
On the latest delivery figures, Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “I am proud of what the agency and its many partners achieved in 2025-26, but our ambition is to go further and faster.
“Our new funds and greater autonomy, including the National Housing Bank and the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, equip us to do this at pace and provide the sector – from SME builders to global investors - with flexibility and long-term confidence to invest and deliver homes and regenerated places that are desperately needed.”
The provisional performance figures are part of Homes England’s annual report, which will be published this summer.
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