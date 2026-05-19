Annuals starts and completions funded by Homes England up 9% and 11%

The government’s housing and regeneration agency enabled the completion of more than 40,200 homes in 2025-26, up 9% on the previous year, but slightly below the latest government target of 41,500.

Construction starts hit 42,400 homes, up 11% on 2024-25, against a target of 37,100.

Homes England also unlocked land capable of delivering 61,700 further homes, against the latest government target of 53,700.

Inside Housing has asked for a breakdown of the tenures, but the uptick marks an improvement on the last data published, which showed that starts fell in the first half of last year.