Ardmore’s construction business collapses into administration

It said the judgment had “affected client confidence, payment terms and certified values” across a number of live projects, “materially affecting the construction group’s ability to continue trading in the normal way”.

Ardmore also said that the wider Ardmore Group had not entered into administration, but had applied to enter into a moratorium process, which will allow it to continue trading while its position is reviewed.

“This step is intended to allow Ardmore to continue preparing its appeal against the BLO judgment. Earlier this week, Ardmore was granted permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal, with the court also granting expedition, given the importance of the issues raised,” the statement said.

The firm added that it believed the appeal “raises issues of wider public importance for the construction industry”.

A spokesperson for Ardmore said: “This is a deeply disappointing outcome for the construction group, its employees and its stakeholders.

“Our focus is now on preserving value in the wider group, protecting the continuing businesses where possible, and pursuing the appeal against a judgment which we believe raises important questions for the wider industry.”

Ardmore said it would continue to work with the administrators, employees, clients and other stakeholders during this process.