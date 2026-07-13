Around 317,000 more construction workers needed to hit 1.5 million home target, NAO finds

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £625m funding package in March last year to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers by 2029.

The NAO said achieving this will be “challenging” as construction has the “highest sectoral rate of hard-to-fill vacancies” due to skills shortages – 45% in 2024.

Up to 445,000 more workers are needed by 2030 to contribute to the government’s commitment to invest at least £725bn in UK infrastructure over the next decade.

The report, by the National Audit Office (NAO), also found that 130,000 more workers are needed to upgrade up to five million homes by 2030 through the Warm Homes Plan.

In August 2025, the government announced it was putting £100m into improving 10 existing colleges in the hope of training 40,000 new workers in construction skills by 2029.

The report is an assessment of the government’s progress since launching its construction skills package.

It examines the challenges facing the sector, roles and responsibilities, the government’s understanding of current and future skills gaps, the package of funded initiatives announced by the government, and how well the government has set itself up to deliver initiatives.

The report found that the package of construction initiatives “partially addresses” the workforce expansion needed to meet government’s commitments.

However, it found that departments have “not modelled” different scenarios, or how many workers with varying skills enter the sector from different routes.

“This impacts their ability to understand how the skills system may need to adapt or the range of skills that may be needed,” NAO said.

“HM Treasury recognises that addressing the gap also depends on other factors, including improved productivity, pay and industry actions.

“If the government and industry do not address gaps or clarify their priorities, greater competition for scarce skilled workers may increase prices and threaten delivery of commitments.”

The report concluded that at this early stage of the package, the government “needs to manage significant risks to achieve its aspiration” for up to 60,000 more construction workers by the end of parliament.