Aster’s profit from asset sales up 50%

The 38,000-home landlord made £39m from asset sales, including disposals and staircasing, compared with £26m the year before, according to a trading update.

Spending on damp, mould and condensation now accounts for £4.3m of the budget.

Aster also lodged a profit before taxation of £46m, up from £11m in 2024-25, though last year’s figure was affected by a one-off £29m charge relating to pensions.

The rise in income from asset sales was alongside a £12m hike in operational costs and a £4m rise in turnover compared with the previous year.

Shared ownership sales accounted for more than half of the income from asset sales for the South of England and London-based housing provider.