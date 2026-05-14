Aster’s profit from asset sales up 50%

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Aster Group has increased its profit from asset sales by 50%, while spending on damp, mould and condensation rose by 10% over the last financial year.
The 38,000-home landlord made £39m from asset sales, including disposals and staircasing, compared with £26m the year before, according to a trading update.
Spending on damp, mould and condensation now accounts for £4.3m of the budget.
Aster also lodged a profit before taxation of £46m, up from £11m in 2024-25, though last year’s figure was affected by a one-off £29m charge relating to pensions.
The rise in income from asset sales was alongside a £12m hike in operational costs and a £4m rise in turnover compared with the previous year.
Shared ownership sales accounted for more than half of the income from asset sales for the South of England and London-based housing provider.
Aster made 365 first tranche shared ownership sales over the past year, which brought in £39m.
The landlord said: “We continue to see strong demand for shared ownership properties despite external market conditions, cost of living pressures and mortgage affordability concerns.”
Overall property sales, including open market homes, reduced from 497 to 429. The landlord’s void disposals outperformed its budget, according to the update.
Aster’s latest results, which are an unaudited update posted to the stock market, also revealed details about its development and asset management plans.
The housing association saw a slight drop in completions, from 984 to 978, with the majority of new homes for affordable tenures.
It achieved 1,500 starts on site required by its strategic partnership with Homes England in March and plans to apply to partner again with the housing and regeneration agency in the upcoming Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the update revealed.
Bids for the SAHP closed in April and are being assessed by Homes England, with strategic partners expected to be confirmed in late summer.
Aster spent £221.6m on development and invested £117.3m on its existing stock.
The amount spent on current assets was £10m below budget as planned extra investment will now be delivered in a four to five-year plan due to concerns around delivery capacity, rather than in the next two financial years.
Aster said its team has prioritised fire risk and safety-related works to make sure no extra risks are created.
The notable rise in spending on damp, mould and condensation work follows the introduction of Awaab’s Law in October last year, which brought in strict deadlines for landlords to complete these type of repairs when they are significant or classed as an emergency.
Aster’s report said the law has been a “major operational focus” and claimed it has strengthened how it manages damp, mould and condensation, and improved its response times.
It also highlighted the provider’s focus on community land trust schemes to deliver housing, with nine now operating with a 189-home pipeline between them.
But the landlord acknowledged that despite positive news in last year’s Spending Review, the sector still faces hurdles to delivery.
Aster said: “The Social and Affordable Homes Programme 2026-36 is welcomed, as well as the proposed low-interest loans from the National Housing Bank, which will bring extra capacity to the sector.
“However, the planning system and the general operating environment together with the potential effects of the Iran war remain one of our biggest challenges.”
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