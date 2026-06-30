Berkeley launches legal challenge following decision to block controversial 867-home Peckham scheme

It will also argue the inspector failed to properly apply Paragraph 11d of the NPPF, which triggers a tilted balance in favour of development where there is a housing land supply shortfall, and failed to take into account a joint design brief developed by Berkeley and Southwark Council.

Mr Perrins added: “This planning inspector’s decision is clearly flawed and will undermine the government’s pro-homebuilding agenda unless it is swiftly quashed.

“How can anyone invest in a town centre when policy-compliant plans for allocated sites are refused on the basis of vague and subjective heritage concerns?

“The fact that this borough is spectacularly failing its housing targets and faces a severe housing crisis appears to count for nothing.

“The inspector also acknowledged that Berkeley was offering more affordable housing than the scheme could viably support, alongside significant economic benefits, yet still concluded that heritage harm matters more.

“This follows nine years of engagement with the council and zero objections from Historic England, who are as shocked as everyone else that this scheme went down on heritage grounds.

“It cannot be right that heritage concerns trump all other policies, including the delivery of new homes, jobs and growth. This decision has already shaken investor confidence, and it is a great shame that we now have to go through the courts to have it overturned.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are disappointed by the recent decision in relation to the proposed redevelopment plans for the Aylesham Centre.

“We have worked closely with Berkeley over the past five years and their proposals would have delivered a new modern Morrisons supermarket alongside complementary retail, leisure and workspace, including new shops for existing retailers, while creating a substantial number of new jobs for local people.

“Peckham is now left with an end-of-life shopping centre and a supermarket which cannot be redeveloped for the benefit of customers and colleagues.

“The cost of the recent decision is not just the loss of a new town centre for Peckham, but the sacrifice of much-needed homes including a number of affordable homes for local families.”

Aylesham Community Action group celebrated the initial inspector’s refusal as “massive good news”, with Labour leader of the council Sarah King branding it “a great day” for Peckham.

She said: “We shared [local residents’] concerns and strongly argued at the public inquiry that the scheme was poorly designed and our position has been vindicated.”

The group has vowed to fight the new legal challenge.

Victor Chamberlain, leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrat group, also described the decision as evidence that “Southwark will not simply accept developments with reduced affordable housing and weak public benefits without challenge”.

The Aylesham Centre was opened in 1988 by Princess Margaret and is home to retailers and restaurants including JD Sports, Morrisons and Nando’s.

Berkeley acquired the site in May 2021 from a joint venture between BlackRock and Tiger Developments.