BSR approving nearly 80% of remediation schemes but London lags behind

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has said its “intensive work” to improve remediation project applications has led to a rise in approval rates.
In the latest figures, covering the three months to the end of May, the BSR reported rolling approval rates for remediation projects rising to 79%.
This compared to 72% in the previous three months.
The BSR said that “operational improvements and intensive work to improve quality of applications” were behind the improved figures.
The average approval time is 39 weeks. However, the BSR said this figure was “skewed by our focus on closing out the older 2024-2025 applications”.
London continues to dominate work for the BSR. The regulator said the majority of closed cases, across all categories, were for the capital.
However, on remediation, the BSR’s performance in London was below the national average, with 67% of decisions being approvals on a rolling basis.
Open remediation cases in London have also increased from 178 to 201, the BSR reported.
In total 1,294 homes have had their remediation schemes signed off, but 17,597 remain in progress.
For new build projects, the BSR’s Innovation Unit – aimed at taking on most new build cases to speed up the process – saw a 90% approval rate, with decisions overtaking the number of new cases received during the last 12 weeks.
Any work on blocks taller than 18 metres must pass through the BSR following post-Grenfell changes to building regulation.
The authority has previously been criticised for high rates of rejection and long delays. Inside Housing looked into what was holding up decisions on remediation work last year, as well as whether a plan to tackle the problem would work.
Since last summer the regulator has brought in measures aimed at speeding up its decisions, such as bringing in its own multidisciplinary teams and ‘batching’ applications.
While the initial focus was on getting new developments through the system faster, the BSR has turned its attention to remediation in the last couple of months.
A plan unveiled in April included a hiring spree to cut caseloads, a team dedicated to external remediation and account managers to look after communications with applicants.
The authority also unveiled new targets for remediation decisions, and the government revealed it is considering reforms to building safety regulations so fewer projects are in the regulator’s scope.
The regulator also plans to publish more detailed resources focusing on “common issues that result in rejection” in the coming weeks.
Charlie Pugsley, acting chief executive of the BSR, said: “We continue to see positive improvements in numbers of approvals for both new build and existing building remediation cases, as well as significantly faster decision times.
“This includes continued positive results from our Innovation Unit by working closely with applicants to safely resolve complex technical challenges.
“This positive engagement has seen a growing number of decisions and rising approval rates.
“We are also making important improvements following the recent introduction of our external remediation improvement plan, with existing building approval rates of 79% over the last 12 weeks already above our minimum 65% target for the year.”
But he added: “We recognise that people living in other unremediated buildings still want them to be fixed safely, and at pace.
“We continue to work to accelerate our assessments, decisions and approvals, and to improve consistency, ensuring industry can build new and make existing buildings safe, so thousands of residents see essential safety improvements they deserve.
“But we remain steadfastly committed to continuous improvement, ensuring accelerated decision-making for any [higher-risk building], either for new build or for existing buildings, must never come at the cost of building safety.”
Charlie Pugsley is speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Find out more below
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