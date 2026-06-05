BSR approving nearly 80% of remediation schemes but London lags behind

In the latest figures, covering the three months to the end of May, the BSR reported rolling approval rates for remediation projects rising to 79%.

This compared to 72% in the previous three months.

The BSR said that “operational improvements and intensive work to improve quality of applications” were behind the improved figures.

The average approval time is 39 weeks. However, the BSR said this figure was “skewed by our focus on closing out the older 2024-2025 applications”.

London continues to dominate work for the BSR. The regulator said the majority of closed cases, across all categories, were for the capital.