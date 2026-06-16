Budget delays in Northern Ireland risk progress in reforming emergency housing

The member body has warned that ongoing delays in finalising the devolved nation’s budget risks choking off vital progress in reforming emergency housing.

This alarm comes as new figures published by the Department for Communities’ Northern Ireland Homelessness Bulletin, covering the period between October 2025 and March 2026, show a sharp winter surge in people trapped in temporary accommodation.

The overall five-year figures published last week revealed that households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland rose by 79%.

However, the latest six-month period shows some success for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which secured a 446% increase in the use of managed leased properties, rising from 169 to 923 placements year-on-year.