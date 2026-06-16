Budget delays in Northern Ireland risk progress in reforming emergency housing

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Progress in reforming emergency housing is under threat from Stormont budget delays, according to the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland.
The member body has warned that ongoing delays in finalising the devolved nation’s budget risks choking off vital progress in reforming emergency housing.
This alarm comes as new figures published by the Department for Communities’ Northern Ireland Homelessness Bulletin, covering the period between October 2025 and March 2026, show a sharp winter surge in people trapped in temporary accommodation.
The overall five-year figures published last week revealed that households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland rose by 79%.
However, the latest six-month period shows some success for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which secured a 446% increase in the use of managed leased properties, rising from 169 to 923 placements year-on-year.
The CIH analysis suggests this shift has reduced the reliance on commercial hotels and B&Bs, despite intense pressure on the system. These placements saw a 9% decline, to 2,026.
However, the additional year-on-year comparison for the latest reported period revealed temporary accommodation placements were up 18% to 6,714, while pensioner households in this housing rose by 58% to 558.
Justin Cartwright, national director of CIH Northern Ireland, said: “What we are seeing is a determined, behind-the-scenes effort by the Housing Executive and homelessness service providers to repair the broken foundations of our housing system.
“Moving people out of unpredictable hotel rooms and into secure, managed homes represents important progress.
“But we cannot successfully rebuild these foundations when funding is handed out on a short-term, reactive basis. With an 18% spike in households entering temporary accommodation – including a deeply concerning 58% rise in older people – these hard-won gains are under direct threat.
“Stormont must urgently finalise a multiyear budget that invests heavily in long-term prevention, rather than just managing the consequences of a shortage of homes.”
The bulletin also shows a shifting landscape in the private rented sector. Homelessness presentations stemming from landlords selling their properties fell by 10% to 540 households, suggesting that the recent wave of landlord exits may be stabilising.
Instead, structural failures within Northern Ireland’s wider housing stock are driving the crisis.
The CIH has pointed out that unsuitable accommodation due to physical health and disability remains the overwhelming driver of homelessness, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all presentations where a current property is deemed unreasonable.
Statutory homelessness acceptances remained high and stable, with more than 5,000 households accepted as having full housing duty during the six-month period, adding to an already severe social housing backlog.
This concern about budget delays by the CIH comes after Northern Ireland’s minister for communities revealed plans last month to use public-sector land to deliver social homes, as grant money alone is “not enough”.
On the latest figures, Mr Cartwright added: “The stabilisation in private landlord sales gives the executive a brief window of opportunity, but the underlying issue is that our current stock of homes is failing an ageing population.
“When a home doesn’t accommodate a person’s physical health or disability, it actively undermines their independent living, ultimately forcing them into the emergency system.
“Relying on temporary fixes to manage complex health needs is shortsighted and expensive. True prevention means locking down long-term, ringfenced funding for the Supporting People programme and committing the capital necessary to build permanent, accessible social homes.
“We need political certainty from the Executive now to ensure everyone has a solid foundation to build their life upon.”
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