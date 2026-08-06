Building Safety Regulator approves seven in 10 Gateway 3 applications

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is approving seven in 10 Gateway 3 applications, according to early indicator data published this week.
The BSR made decisions on 29 of these applications, which is the last checkpoint for building control approval, in the past three months. Out of these, just over seven in 10 were approved and the average time taken to decide was 16 weeks.
Gateway 3 sees construction work checked before people can move into blocks. It is the last phase of the three-step process brought in for higher-risk buildings taller than 18 metres under post-Grenfell reforms to the building safety regime.
The data was published in the BSR’s latest quarterly update, which covers May to July. It showed that the BSR is currently taking 22 weeks to approve new build Gateway 2 applications, six weeks to reject these and 32 weeks to approve complex cases.
Its approval rate has increased to 91%, up from 39% in August 2025.
The BSR has been publishing transparency data on approvals and decision times for Gateway 2 – the stage when detailed designs are scrutinised before work is allowed to start on site – since last autumn.
This followed criticism of long waits and high rejection rates for applications at this stage, which led the regulator to overhaul its systems last year.
For remediation, the BSR is taking more than 30 weeks to reject or approve both external and internal works. Its approval rate for external remediation was 85% and for internal refurbishment it was 77%.
However, there are no new build applications going through the BSR’s Gateway 3 stage yet and the majority of those that have been decided were internal works to higher-risk buildings. There was just one approval for external remediation and four that related to NHS sites.
The BSR also said that Gateway 2 schemes include a large amount of older applications. It stated that decision times on remediation bids made in the past year are much quicker, averaging 16 weeks for internal works and 22 weeks to approve external remediation.
The number of Gateway 3 applications in progress is less than 10% of the Gateway 2 schemes going through the regulator, at 129 compared with 1,547.
The BSR said Gateway 3 is an important area of focus, “particularly for new build”. It expects determination times to reduce as new processes are introduced and more resources added, it said.
Charlie Pugsley, acting chief executive of the BSR, said: “We are seeing positive momentum in building control approvals across all categories, including critical work to upgrade NHS hospitals and facilities.
“This progress is a direct result of our targeted improvement plans and our closer, more collaborative work with the NHS to resolve technical issues early in the design phase.
“By scaling up our resources and deploying integrated teams of registered building inspectors, fire and structural engineers, we are successfully clearing older legacy applications and accelerating determination times for new projects.
“The first year of our innovation unit also highlights this progress, showing how bringing specialist teams in-house can cut setup times from months to days and safely unlock new developments.
“While we remain absolutely focused on further improving our processes and supporting safe development across healthcare, housing and complex developments, our core commitment remains unchanged.
“We will never allow faster decision-making to compromise the safety of the people who will live, visit and work in these buildings.”
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