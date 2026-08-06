Building Safety Regulator approves seven in 10 Gateway 3 applications

The BSR made decisions on 29 of these applications, which is the last checkpoint for building control approval, in the past three months. Out of these, just over seven in 10 were approved and the average time taken to decide was 16 weeks.

Gateway 3 sees construction work checked before people can move into blocks. It is the last phase of the three-step process brought in for higher-risk buildings taller than 18 metres under post-Grenfell reforms to the building safety regime.

The data was published in the BSR’s latest quarterly update, which covers May to July. It showed that the BSR is currently taking 22 weeks to approve new build Gateway 2 applications, six weeks to reject these and 32 weeks to approve complex cases.