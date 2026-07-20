Burnham pledges £340m to end rough sleeping in first act as prime minister

He added that Mr Burnham’s plans to support the thousands of people facing the most severe and long-term forms of homelessness is a “significant shift away from a series of expensive temporary fixes and towards a Housing First approach”.

Mr Downie continued: “With new investment, this announcement shows the new prime minister is committing to a strategy that works, based on sound, evidence-based policy that tackles homelessness at its root.

“This is a hugely positive signal that we are moving away from simply managing homelessness, which costs billions to the public purse, to ending it with housing and tailored support for people that need it most. We stand ready to help the practical delivery of this new agenda.”

Lord Bird, crossbench peer and founder of The Big Issue, described Mr Burnham’s first pledge as “bold”, adding that “this is a prime minister with his priorities straight”.

“I’m also encouraged to hear his intention to build a more preventative state. This will be crucial if he truly wants to eradicate rough sleeping for good,” he said.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “This is the kind of ambition our members on the frontline of the homelessness crisis have been demanding.

“Ensuring everyone has a safe and secure alternative to sleeping rough is crucial to, but this must go alongside more radical changes to the system such the housing first philosophy and preventative approaches adopted elsewhere in Europe - preventing homelessness wherever possible, and ending rough sleeping through guaranteeing everyone has a home call their own, and the support they need to keep it.

“There is precedent. Andy Burnham has driven positive initiatives such as a bed every night and Housing First in Greater Manchester.

“Our network of homelessness providers up and down the country stand ready to support him in his efforts - to end rough sleeping and to prevent all homelessness moving forwards.

“Homelessness is a scourge on our society and a human tragedy that can be completely avoided with the right political leadership.”

Local leaders will lead the delivery of the programme, “building on proven local-led approaches that have helped to tackle rough sleeping in communities across the country”, the government said.

Mr Burnham said: “For too long, we’ve been told that ending rough sleeping will take decades or even that it’s impossible. I’m not having that.

“This is something a government can fix if it chooses to. Today, I’m choosing to.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s administration pledged to halve rough sleeping by 2029 in the government’s National Plan to End Homelessness.