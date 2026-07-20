Burnham pledges £340m to end rough sleeping in first act as prime minister

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Andy Burnham has pledged to end rough sleeping in the country as his first instruction as prime minister.
He announced the plans, to be backed by £340m of new funding, outside No 10 in his first speech as prime minister.
The new funding, which represents the opening investment, will provide 1,200 homes and intensive support for at least 3,000 people.
Mr Burnham also pledged to help to ease the cost of living and promised to build more council housing. “That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down,” he said.
Mr Burnham said he would bring forward a new 10-year plan for Britain later in the year. The rough sleeping pledge marks the start of a five-year plan that aims to help those sleeping rough into more secure housing.
The policy forms part of a wider pledge to help everyone to “live well” and build a more preventative state.
Research by homelessness charity Crisis shows that a year of rough sleeping costs an estimated £20,128 per person, versus £1,426 for a successful prevention intervention.
Matt Downie, chief executive at Crisis, said it was “absolutely fantastic to see that, just minutes into his new job”, Mr Burnham is “prioritising tackling homelessness”.
“Rough sleeping is a moral stain on our country, a normalised emergency born out of years of chronic underinvestment in support services and a failure to build new social homes at anywhere close to the scale required,” Mr Downie said.
“Andy Burnham now has the potential to rewrite the norms on tackling homelessness and end rough sleeping once and for all.”
He added that Mr Burnham’s plans to support the thousands of people facing the most severe and long-term forms of homelessness is a “significant shift away from a series of expensive temporary fixes and towards a Housing First approach”.
Mr Downie continued: “With new investment, this announcement shows the new prime minister is committing to a strategy that works, based on sound, evidence-based policy that tackles homelessness at its root.
“This is a hugely positive signal that we are moving away from simply managing homelessness, which costs billions to the public purse, to ending it with housing and tailored support for people that need it most. We stand ready to help the practical delivery of this new agenda.”
Lord Bird, crossbench peer and founder of The Big Issue, described Mr Burnham’s first pledge as “bold”, adding that “this is a prime minister with his priorities straight”.
“I’m also encouraged to hear his intention to build a more preventative state. This will be crucial if he truly wants to eradicate rough sleeping for good,” he said.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “This is the kind of ambition our members on the frontline of the homelessness crisis have been demanding.
“Ensuring everyone has a safe and secure alternative to sleeping rough is crucial to, but this must go alongside more radical changes to the system such the housing first philosophy and preventative approaches adopted elsewhere in Europe - preventing homelessness wherever possible, and ending rough sleeping through guaranteeing everyone has a home call their own, and the support they need to keep it.
“There is precedent. Andy Burnham has driven positive initiatives such as a bed every night and Housing First in Greater Manchester.
“Our network of homelessness providers up and down the country stand ready to support him in his efforts - to end rough sleeping and to prevent all homelessness moving forwards.
“Homelessness is a scourge on our society and a human tragedy that can be completely avoided with the right political leadership.”
Local leaders will lead the delivery of the programme, “building on proven local-led approaches that have helped to tackle rough sleeping in communities across the country”, the government said.
Mr Burnham said: “For too long, we’ve been told that ending rough sleeping will take decades or even that it’s impossible. I’m not having that.
“This is something a government can fix if it chooses to. Today, I’m choosing to.”
Sir Keir Starmer’s administration pledged to halve rough sleeping by 2029 in the government’s National Plan to End Homelessness.
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