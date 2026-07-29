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Prime minister Andy Burnham has vowed to value “the hard hat as much as the graduation cap” in a bid to bring more respect to technical jobs.
Mr Burnham announced “fundamental” changes to the education system, including allowing 14-year-olds to get early access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers.
Under the initiative, students will be able to combine core academic subjects, such as English and maths, with technical education from Year 10 onwards.
The new offering, which is intended to improve the quality and availability of existing courses, will be linked to key sectors in the regions where students live, and will also give them the opportunity to work with employers.
The government has promised bespoke pathways developed by business leaders, schools, colleges, regional mayors and local authorities, rather than a “one-size-fits-all system designed in Whitehall”.
Mr Burnham said whether young people choose “construction, coding or classics”, they will get the skills they need and be “given the respect” they deserve.
Alongside this, Ofsted will change the way it measures and inspects schools, ensuring it recognises the quality of technical education.
Mr Burnham said: “For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected.
“The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications. I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life.
“From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap.”
In a report released earlier this year, Alan Milburn, who served as health secretary under Tony Blair between 1999 and 2003, warned that Britain has more than one million 16 to 24-year-olds not in work, education or training, which risks creating a “lost generation”.
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said elevating technical education to the level of academia would take Britain “closer to the international standard for skills”.
Jambu Palaniappan, chief executive of trades directory Checkatrade, said the plan could future-proof the UK’s workforce.
He added: “As AI reshapes the office jobs market, a trade is one of the most secure bets a young person can make: you earn from day one, you gain a skill nobody can automate and in most trades there’s a job waiting for you the moment you qualify.”
Earlier this month, a report found that around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to build the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.
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