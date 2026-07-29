Burnham pledges to value “hard hat as much as graduation cap” as he announces new education initiative #UKhousing

The new offering, which is intended to improve the quality and availability of existing courses, will be linked to key sectors in the regions where students live, and will also give them the opportunity to work with employers.

Under the initiative, students will be able to combine core academic subjects, such as English and maths, with technical education from Year 10 onwards.

Mr Burnham announced “fundamental” changes to the education system, including allowing 14-year-olds to get early access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers.

The government has promised bespoke pathways developed by business leaders, schools, colleges, regional mayors and local authorities, rather than a “one-size-fits-all system designed in Whitehall”.

Mr Burnham said whether young people choose “construction, coding or classics”, they will get the skills they need and be “given the respect” they deserve.

Alongside this, Ofsted will change the way it measures and inspects schools, ensuring it recognises the quality of technical education.

Mr Burnham said: “For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected.

“The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications. I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life.

“From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap.”