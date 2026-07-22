Burnham transfers equality office to MHCLG and devolves some teams to Number 10 North

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The prime minister will transfer some policy areas under the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) out of London, as part of a restructure to the government machinery.
Andy Burnham previously pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbed ‘Number 10 North’, and now he has revealed plans to create a new Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).
The OPMC, led by cabinet secretary Antonia Romeo, will house Number 10, Number 10 North and teams within the Cabinet Office directly serving under the prime minister.
In a statement to parliament yesterday, Lords leader Baroness Smith said Number 10 North will be the “engine room of devolution” and the “dominant driver of the UK’s economy”.
This will include the transfer of local economic growth and devolution strategy from MHCLG directly into Number 10 North.
Local economic growth policy under HM Treasury will also be transferred to the new unit.
Baroness Smith said this will ensure that “local economic growth policy and regional empowerment are no longer isolated from one another”.
“These departments will continue to exercise some remaining functions in these areas,” she added.
This week, Angela Rayner returned to MHCLG as housing secretary, after resigning in September 2025, while Matthew Pennycook kept his brief as housing minister and will now attend cabinet meetings.
The Lords leader also said several functions, including the Office for Equality and Opportunity, will move out of the Cabinet Office and be transferred to MHCLG.
This is part of a drive to “slim down the centre of government” and align functions with the departments “suited to their purpose”.
Other changes include the establishment of a new artificial intelligence taskforce within the OPMC, and the redistribution of functions under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to align with the government’s “core economic and social agenda”.
Baroness Smith said: “We are fundamentally rewiring the state, changing the geography of government to deliver a stronger, more strategic centre that empowers local leaders, and acts as the engine room for driving economic growth across the whole country.”
In his first speech as prime minister earlier this week, Mr Burnham said he will “take power out of [London] and carry it into every postcode in the land so that they can do more”.
His first pledge is to end rough sleeping, backed by an additional £340m to provide 1,200 homes.
In response to the government’s announcement of the new OPMC, Hannah White, chief executive of the Institute for Government, said it is a “long-overdue restructuring of this country’s dysfunctional centre of government”.
Ms White said: “Sorting out Number 10 and the Cabinet Office is rightly a first order priority for the prime minister.
“His new team will find that a strengthened department for the prime minister and the cabinet will be much better placed to support the government’s devolution plans and to harness the power of the Treasury to Burnham’s agenda.”
She said that Mr Burnham’s plans reflect the Institute for Government’s previous recommendation for a restructure of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office.
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