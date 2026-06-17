Call for evidence to address ‘solar disparity’ between houses and flats

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The government has launched a call for evidence to address the disparity between the number of houses and flats that have solar panels.
On 4 June, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published a call for evidence on unlocking barriers to rolling out shared battery storage across the UK.
Community batteries allow multiple homes to access stored electricity, for example by capturing excess solar power during the day and using it later. They store electricity when it is cheaper and more abundant, including from renewable sources, and release it when demand is higher.
This can reduce reliance on expensive peak-time electricity while making the energy system more flexible.
The UK market for community batteries is underdeveloped, while countries such as Australia are already using community batteries at scale.
Energy companies said an “Australian-style” approach to battery storage integration could help to address the disparity in the UK between those who are benefiting from solar panels, who are mostly in houses, and those in flats.
According to energy company Allume, only 3% of UK flats have solar panels, compared with 7% of houses and bungalows.
The call for evidence will gather views on how to scale up the deployment of community batteries, remove regulatory and commercial barriers, ensure safety, and make sure the benefits reach those unable to install their own batteries, such as renters and people living in flats.
The government’s Future Homes Standard, which requires new homes to be built with solar panels and green heating systems, is set to come into force next year. Officials are also progressing plans to make plug-in solar panels available in shops within months.
Some innovative shared-battery projects have been completed in the UK in recent years. In 2023, a partnership led by Bridport Cohousing delivered a 54-home net-zero development in Dorset. The scheme uses a local microgrid that combines rooftop solar, battery storage, electric-vehicle charging and wind power to reduce reliance on the national grid and maximise the use of locally generated electricity.
The system reduced energy costs by the equivalent of around £1,300 per home each year by lowering electricity imports and generating export revenues.
In 2021, Lambeth Council installed a community battery alongside existing solar panels at Elmore House, a block of flats in Brixton, London, to explore how shared energy storage could lower bills and support a more flexible electricity system. During the trial, participating households received savings equivalent to around £180 each year.
Michael Shanks, the minister for energy, said: “If households are going to feel the full benefit of clean power, we need a more flexible energy system – and community batteries can help deliver it, giving renters and people living in flats the chance to store cheaper renewable electricity and cut their bills.”
Jack Taylor, general manager for Europe at Allume Energy, said: “We welcome this call for evidence and the move to bring community batteries to more homes. When paired with rooftop solar, integrated battery systems can turbocharge savings and help people take control of their energy bills.
“Through our technology, residents have seen their grid energy costs cut by up to 40%. Adding a shared battery pushes savings further still. At Odet Court, Cardiff, we’ve seen grid energy use fall by 60%-70%.
“Shared solar and community batteries are an ideal pairing to ensure the clean-energy transition reaches the people who need it most.”
Allume’s SolShare 2 system enables flats to have integrated shared solar and battery systems. It will connect one rooftop array directly to each flat’s meter. It will be available in the UK from August this year.
This week, in research commissioned by energy supplier Good Energy, over half of UK adults said recent geopolitical instability had increased their interest in installing solar in the next one to two years.
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