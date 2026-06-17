Call for evidence to address ‘solar disparity’ between houses and flats

The government has launched a call for evidence to address the disparity between the number of houses and flats that have solar panels #UKhousing

This can reduce reliance on expensive peak-time electricity while making the energy system more flexible.

Community batteries allow multiple homes to access stored electricity, for example by capturing excess solar power during the day and using it later. They store electricity when it is cheaper and more abundant, including from renewable sources, and release it when demand is higher.

On 4 June, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published a call for evidence on unlocking barriers to rolling out shared battery storage across the UK.

The UK market for community batteries is underdeveloped, while countries such as Australia are already using community batteries at scale.

Energy companies said an “Australian-style” approach to battery storage integration could help to address the disparity in the UK between those who are benefiting from solar panels, who are mostly in houses, and those in flats.

According to energy company Allume, only 3% of UK flats have solar panels, compared with 7% of houses and bungalows.

The call for evidence will gather views on how to scale up the deployment of community batteries, remove regulatory and commercial barriers, ensure safety, and make sure the benefits reach those unable to install their own batteries, such as renters and people living in flats.

The government’s Future Homes Standard, which requires new homes to be built with solar panels and green heating systems, is set to come into force next year. Officials are also progressing plans to make plug-in solar panels available in shops within months.

Some innovative shared-battery projects have been completed in the UK in recent years. In 2023, a partnership led by Bridport Cohousing delivered a 54-home net-zero development in Dorset. The scheme uses a local microgrid that combines rooftop solar, battery storage, electric-vehicle charging and wind power to reduce reliance on the national grid and maximise the use of locally generated electricity.