Campaigners warn next PM that tackling cost of living without rent controls is like ‘trying to fill a leaking bucket’

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A coalition of national housing organisations and campaigners is calling on the next prime minister to introduce rent controls, adding its weight to a growing chorus of thinktanks and Labour figures backing the policy.
The Renters’ Reform Coalition (RRC), an alliance of 18 housing charities and renters’ unions, said capping rent inflation is crucial to tackling the cost of living crisis and allowing wages to overtake rents.
It highlighted figures showing rents have grown faster than wages in 11 of the past 15 years. Clara Collingwood, director of the RRC, likened attempts to address affordability without restricting rents to “trying to fill a leaking bucket”.
The intervention comes as Andy Burnham emerges as the frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister. He has previously backed rent controls, signing an open letter to then-housing minister Michael Gove in 2023 calling for an “immediate freeze on rents”.
The coalition said rent controls would not only improve tenants’ quality of life, but could also support local high streets by increasing disposable income and help reduce the growing public spend on housing-related benefits.
Analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), an RRC member, found a rent cap could leave renting households almost £1,200 a year better off within four years. It said capping rents could have a “rapid and significant impact” on affordability and allow the government to increase housing benefit while still reducing its overall cost by more than £600m.
The level of controls being proposed varies. The JRF modelled a cap at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) within tenancies and CPI +2% between tenancies, while the Institute for Public Policy Research has proposed a “double lock” cap limiting annual rent rises to whichever is lower out of inflation or wage growth.
The New Economics Foundation has also called for an “emergency brake” on rent rises, capped at the lower of inflation or CPI +2%, warning that unaffordable private rents are now a “national phenomenon”.
Labour figures have also backed further intervention. This week Margaret Mullane, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, wrote that “the time is right to go further” on renters’ rights and argued that rent controls “isn’t a radical idea”.
She said high private rents were also having “a massive impact” on the welfare budget and pushing councils towards financial crisis, adding: “Now is the time to look again at rent controls.”
In May, former Labour home secretary Baron Blunkett proposed temporary rent controls as part of an alternative King’s Speech focused on the cost of living. He called for ministers to “retrospectively introduce rent controls for an initial 12-month period”, allowing landlords to increase rents by no more than the rate of inflation.
Ms Collingwood said: “The next prime minister has no time to waste in delivering real improvements in our lives.
“With rent growing faster than our wages for 11 of the past 15 years, any attempts to address the cost of living crisis without regulating rent will be like trying to fill a leaking bucket.
“Whether or not you rent your home, everyone is paying for this cost of renting crisis, as unaffordable rents drive up poverty and homelessness and create huge costs for councils and the government.
“And renters pay that price twice over, with many forced to cut back on essentials to make ends meet, taking on debts, or pushed out of our homes and communities by rising rents. We’re proud that our members, the biggest housing and renters’ groups in England, have agreed – it’s time for the government to bring in rent controls.”
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