Campaigners warn next PM that tackling cost of living without rent controls is like ‘trying to fill a leaking bucket’

Labour figures have also backed further intervention. This week Margaret Mullane, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, wrote that “the time is right to go further” on renters’ rights and argued that rent controls “isn’t a radical idea”.

She said high private rents were also having “a massive impact” on the welfare budget and pushing councils towards financial crisis, adding: “Now is the time to look again at rent controls.”

In May, former Labour home secretary Baron Blunkett proposed temporary rent controls as part of an alternative King’s Speech focused on the cost of living. He called for ministers to “retrospectively introduce rent controls for an initial 12-month period”, allowing landlords to increase rents by no more than the rate of inflation.

Ms Collingwood said: “The next prime minister has no time to waste in delivering real improvements in our lives.

“With rent growing faster than our wages for 11 of the past 15 years, any attempts to address the cost of living crisis without regulating rent will be like trying to fill a leaking bucket.

“Whether or not you rent your home, everyone is paying for this cost of renting crisis, as unaffordable rents drive up poverty and homelessness and create huge costs for councils and the government.

“And renters pay that price twice over, with many forced to cut back on essentials to make ends meet, taking on debts, or pushed out of our homes and communities by rising rents. We’re proud that our members, the biggest housing and renters’ groups in England, have agreed – it’s time for the government to bring in rent controls.”