Campaigners warn on Grenfell anniversary that ‘weak’ evacuation rules are failing disabled people

Disabled people are still being failed by “weak” fire safety evacuation rules nine years after the Grenfell Tower fire, campaigners have warned.
Inclusion London said on the anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday 14 June that the government’s new evacuation regulations for disabled people had been “watered down” and were “not meaningful evacuation plans”.
Regulations for residential personal emergency evacuation plans came into force in April, which should be designed to make it safer for disabled people to live in high-rise buildings.
It came after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry called for building owners to be legally required to prepare personal evacuation plans for residents who might struggle to exit the building themselves.
But Inclusion London, which supports deaf and disabled people’s organisations in London, said the new rules leave too much discretion to building owners.
The group warned that building owners only have to prepare a plan if a resident gives consent, but they are not required to seek that consent in an accessible way.
They are also not required to contact residents a minimum number of times to get their agreement.
“If a disabled resident does not respond because communication was inaccessible, inadequate or poorly handled, that can effectively be treated as a refusal to consent,” said Laura Vicinanza, senior policy and stakeholder engagement manager at Inclusion London.
“This is a dangerous loophole in the legislation that risks leaving disabled residents without evacuation plans simply because the system failed to reach them properly in the first place,” added Ms Vicinanza, who wrote in Inside Housing on Friday.
The regulations also only apply to buildings of seven storeys or more, or blocks of five to six storeys that have a simultaneous evacuation strategy.
“Building height alone does not determine risk and, as Grenfell demonstrated, stay put strategies can fail catastrophically,” Ms Vicinanza said.
Almost half of the disabled residents of Grenfell Tower – 15 people – died in the fire.
“This is not what the Grenfell Inquiry called for and not what deaf and disabled people campaigned for,” added Adam Gabsi, co-chair of Inclusion London.
“Nine years on, disabled people are still being told to trust systems that continue to fail us.”
The group said ministers should withdraw the regulations and work with deaf and disabled people’s organisations to produce stronger rules. These should include a legal duty to provide evacuation plans for all disabled residents regardless of building height, it said.
There should also be mandatory training for those carrying out fire risk assessments, the campaign group added.
The comments came ahead of a silent walk on Sunday to mark the ninth anniversary of Grenfell.
A spokesperson for Grenfell United said: “Grenfell families and deaf and disabled campaigners have been fighting for years to ensure deaf and disabled residents are safer in their homes.
“What is currently being proposed for PEEPs [personal emergency evacuation plans] is not going to make the difference needed, and again looks at cost rather than the lived experience and expertise of those most affected.”
In an interview last week, Ed Daffarn, who lived in Grenfell Tower for 16 years, explained to Inside Housing why he believes “so little has changed for social housing tenants since Grenfell”.
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