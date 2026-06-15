Campaigners warn on Grenfell anniversary that ‘weak’ evacuation rules are failing disabled people

The regulations also only apply to buildings of seven storeys or more, or blocks of five to six storeys that have a simultaneous evacuation strategy.

“Building height alone does not determine risk and, as Grenfell demonstrated, stay put strategies can fail catastrophically,” Ms Vicinanza said.

Almost half of the disabled residents of Grenfell Tower – 15 people – died in the fire.

“This is not what the Grenfell Inquiry called for and not what deaf and disabled people campaigned for,” added Adam Gabsi, co-chair of Inclusion London.

“Nine years on, disabled people are still being told to trust systems that continue to fail us.”

The group said ministers should withdraw the regulations and work with deaf and disabled people’s organisations to produce stronger rules. These should include a legal duty to provide evacuation plans for all disabled residents regardless of building height, it said.

There should also be mandatory training for those carrying out fire risk assessments, the campaign group added.

The comments came ahead of a silent walk on Sunday to mark the ninth anniversary of Grenfell.

A spokesperson for Grenfell United said: “Grenfell families and deaf and disabled campaigners have been fighting for years to ensure deaf and disabled residents are safer in their homes.

“What is currently being proposed for PEEPs [personal emergency evacuation plans] is not going to make the difference needed, and again looks at cost rather than the lived experience and expertise of those most affected.”

In an interview last week, Ed Daffarn, who lived in Grenfell Tower for 16 years, explained to Inside Housing why he believes “so little has changed for social housing tenants since Grenfell”.