Cardiff Council finalises regeneration strategy for next five years

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Cardiff Council has finalised its five-year regeneration strategy, setting out a framework for investment and increasing social housing supply across the region.
The strategy, approved by the council’s cabinet this week, has been designed to create a “stronger, fairer and greener” Cardiff.
It will play a key role in delivering the council’s replacement local development plan, which is due this year and identifies a range of housing-led regeneration areas across the city.
Under its priority to deliver “thriving neighbourhoods”, the new strategy sets an objective to respond to the area’s housing emergency.
This includes delivering “a diverse and affordable residential offer, with a focus on increasing the supply of social housing”.
The strategy said: “Diverse and affordable homes are essential to meet the needs of residents across all ages, incomes and circumstances.
“Cardiff Council’s housing development programme is responding to this challenge by delivering hundreds of new council homes, expanding partnerships and repurposing existing buildings to increase supply.”
It also said future development should focus on “creating compact, well-connected neighbourhoods” in urban areas, with housing densities of around 50 to 100 dwellings per hectare.
“We will also seek to intensify housing in and around centres to support local businesses and ensure round-the-clock activity, including activating upper storeys,” the strategy said.
On climate resilience, it also set out an objective to integrate renewable energy in all new council housing developments and to maximise opportunities for on-site generation, including solar photovoltaic and other clean technologies.
The strategy has identified priority areas for regeneration, including the city centre, Butetown and Cardiff Bay, and Adamsdown and Splott.
The council carried out a consultation on the draft strategy between last December and February, which garnered 780 responses.
In response, it made several amendments, including placing a stronger emphasis on accessibility and inclusive design as well as on Cardiff’s heritage, culture and local identity.
“In response to feedback around trust and engagement, the amended strategy sets out a clearer and more transparent approach to community involvement and co‑design, including how feedback will be used, how decisions will be explained and how communities will continue to shape local placemaking plans as they are developed,” the council added.
Lee Bridgeman, the cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “We’ve listened carefully to the feedback residents, communities and stakeholders shared during the consultation, and the strategy has been revised as a result.
“The amended version is clearer, more accessible, and puts a stronger emphasis on inclusive design, safety and community involvement.
“This is about setting out a fair and transparent framework for regeneration that reflects what people have told us matters most, while helping guide future investment across the city.”
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