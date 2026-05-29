Cardiff Council finalises regeneration strategy for next five years

The strategy, approved by the council’s cabinet this week, has been designed to create a “stronger, fairer and greener” Cardiff.

It will play a key role in delivering the council’s replacement local development plan, which is due this year and identifies a range of housing-led regeneration areas across the city.

Under its priority to deliver “thriving neighbourhoods”, the new strategy sets an objective to respond to the area’s housing emergency.

This includes delivering “a diverse and affordable residential offer, with a focus on increasing the supply of social housing”.