Charities warn brownfield-first housing push risks creating ‘ecological deserts’ in poorer areas

A report commissioned by the Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of charities, said ministers should use their brownfield-first planning agenda to unlock access to nature in deprived urban areas, rather than exempting brownfield housing sites from biodiversity net gain (BNG) rules.

The report called on the government to “immediately drop” plans for a proposed exemption for residential brownfield sites of up to 2.5 hectares. It warned that the move would weaken environmental protections in the areas most likely to see brownfield development.

BNG, which came into force in 2024, requires most developments in England to deliver a 10% increase in biodiversity value.

But the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been consulting on a targeted exemption for residential brownfield development, with possible thresholds of 0.5 hectares, one hectare, 1.5 hectares, two hectares and 2.5 hectares.

Defra has argued that smaller residential brownfield developments often have constrained footprints, existing infrastructure issues and complex site conditions, leaving limited scope for on-site habitat enhancements.