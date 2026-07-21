Chief executive of Glasgow landlord announces retirement

Shona Stephen will step down in April 2027, and recruitment for her replacement will start in October this year.

Ms Stephen joined the Glasgow-based landlord in 2011 from the Scottish government, where she had been deputy director of housing access and support.

Before that, she held director roles at Communities Scotland, the Prince’s Trust and Lochfield Park Housing Co-operative.

Andrew Burns, chair of QCHA, thanked Ms Stephen for her “outstanding leadership, vision and dedication” to the landlord and the communities it serves.