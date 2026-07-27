Church of England plans go in for 1,600-home scheme

Plans for building on the land north of Ely have been in the works for 16 years. Local planners believe it is the “only remaining opportunity to accommodate large-scale growth” on the edge of the city and estimate that the expansion will take at least another decade to complete.

Based on the average household size in the UK, around 7,000 people will be living in the new homes when they are completed – more than a third of the current size of the civil parish.

The city extension will also include two local centres for shopping and community areas, two primary schools, workspaces to support up to 1,500 jobs and an expansion of Ely Country Park.

The 1,600-home development in Ely adds to a pipeline of 8,000 planning applications on Church of England-owned land being assessed by councils.

Some 32,000 homes, including 9,000 that are affordable, could be delivered on Church land in the next five to 20 years, according to the Church Commissioners website.

It comes after a report in 2021 urged the church to make more use of its land to delivered truly affordable housing, following a two-year research project.

The publication resulted in the institution setting up its own housing association in 2023, which completed its registration with the regulator last year. Last November, Inside Housing joined the new provider on a tour of the sites it plans to build.