Church of England submits plans for 1,600-home scheme

The Church Commissioners for England has submitted outline plans for a 1,600-home scheme on farmland north of Ely.
The development is the final part of a 3,000-home expansion of the Cambridgeshire city, after 210 hectares of greenfield land was allocated for this in planning policy just over a decade ago.
The Church Commissioners for England, which manages the Church of England’s permanent endowment fund and oversees strategic land use to deliver new housing, owns one of the two parcels of land that will make up the urban expansion.
The organisation has already gained permission for 800 homes and built 200 on the section south of the new site known as Highflyer Farm North.
It confirmed the 1,600 homes will include affordable housing of a mix of types and tenures but has not yet given further details of what this will include.
Under planning policy, the expansion of Ely must include at least 900 affordable homes.
Some of this provision, around 190 homes, will be delivered as part of a development of 530 homes by David Wilson Homes South Midlands, part of housebuilding giant Barratt Redrow, which was approved by the East Cambridgeshire District Council last month.
Joyce Lo, assistant asset manager at the Church Commissioners for England, said: “Highflyer Farm North represents the final piece in delivering a sustainable, well-connected northern expansion of Ely, ensuring residents can continue to live and work in their local area.
“Rather than housing in isolation, the neighbourhood will offer jobs, amenities and plentiful green space, while connecting seamlessly to the wider new community’s planned schools and local centres.”
Plans for building on the land north of Ely have been in the works for 16 years. Local planners believe it is the “only remaining opportunity to accommodate large-scale growth” on the edge of the city and estimate that the expansion will take at least another decade to complete.
Based on the average household size in the UK, around 7,000 people will be living in the new homes when they are completed – more than a third of the current size of the civil parish.
The city extension will also include two local centres for shopping and community areas, two primary schools, workspaces to support up to 1,500 jobs and an expansion of Ely Country Park.
The 1,600-home development in Ely adds to a pipeline of 8,000 planning applications on Church of England-owned land being assessed by councils.
Some 32,000 homes, including 9,000 that are affordable, could be delivered on Church land in the next five to 20 years, according to the Church Commissioners website.
It comes after a report in 2021 urged the church to make more use of its land to delivered truly affordable housing, following a two-year research project.
The publication resulted in the institution setting up its own housing association in 2023, which completed its registration with the regulator last year. Last November, Inside Housing joined the new provider on a tour of the sites it plans to build.
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