CIH calls for more guidance on local government reorganisation as survey highlights concern for housing services disruption

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has called for clear guidance on how local government reorganisation (LGR) will impact housing as a new survey reflects concern among the profession.
A new CIH report revealed that over half of local authority respondents to the survey rated concern about housing service continuity during reorganisation at eight out of 10 or above.
There were particular worries about the continuity of allocations, temporary accommodation and homelessness services among the 54 respondents.
LGR, due for completion within this parliament, will see the abolition of county councils in favour of a single-tier system. It will significantly reduce the number of stock-holding district councils.
Earlier this month, the government announced that new councils will be created in 14 areas as part of its phased approach.
The issue is one of the priority areas for the new Association of Directors of Housing (ADoH). In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing earlier this year, ADoH’s joint chair Hakeem Osinaike said that many housing staff are “anxious and worried” about LGR.
CIH’s survey suggests housing professionals are most concerned about disruption to the register and allocations, with 66% of respondents describing this area as most at risk.
Among local authority staff – who made up 70% of respondents – the majority did not believe that reorganisation had delayed, or would delay, council housing development.
CIH said these findings indicate that at the time of the survey, between May and June this year, most councils “had not experienced significant disruption to housing delivery as a direct result of LGR”.
But the membership body suggested this is not the full picture, with members reporting that reorganisation is already affecting housing delivery.
The report said: “Some respondents suggested that the focus of councils on reorganisation could reduce commitment to delivering new affordable and social housing in the short term.
“It was also anticipated by some respondents that decisions on longer-term housing strategies may be deferred until new governance arrangements are established.”
CIH also highlighted that political changes at local authority level were considered by many respondents to “add further complications” to the process.
In light of the survey findings, CIH is calling on the government to publish more guidance for councils and housing associations in locations affected by LGR.
This includes a housing-specific timeline for reorganisation, setting out which services and policies should be in place by vesting day, as well as a ‘day one safe and legal checklist’ detailing all statutory services that should be in place.
CIH also wants to see specific technical guidance on the merging of Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) and creation of new allocations registers.
Many survey respondents had raised concerns about workforce uncertainty, citing potential job losses and “loss of institutional knowledge”. As part of its asks, CIH said the government must ensure local authorities have adequate staffing and resources to support reorganisation.
Tom Arnold, policy manager for regional engagement and devolution at CIH, said LGR is “an opportunity” as larger unitary authorities can “contribute to the development of more and better homes” across England.
But he warned that it also represents a “significant challenge for housing professionals”.
Mr Arnold continued: “Our survey reveals a range of concerns about how LGR is impacting the sector, with particular worries about the continuity of housing services during the transition to new councils.
“We encourage government to continue in their support for areas undergoing LGR and to provide clear, housing-specific guidance.
“The responses to this survey have enabled us to better understand the concerns of housing professionals that have developed as a result of LGR. We will continue to work with government and partners across the sector to ensure housing professionals are supported through reorganisation.”
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