City council completes registration with Regulator of Social Housing

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Preston City Council has officially completed its registration as a housing provider with the Regulator of Social Housing.
This will now enable the Northern council to develop and own its social housing again after it transferred its housing stock to Community Gateway Association around 20 years ago.
The council explained that it can now begin “increasing the supply of social rented homes and improve outcomes for priority households, given that only a relatively small proportion of affordable housing delivered in the city in recent times has been social rent”.
Around 1,700 affordable homes have been delivered across Preston in the past five years and there are around 1,000 households on the waiting list.
While there are affordable rent properties available within the city’s housing market, evidence suggests there is demand for more social rented homes for local families who need help the most.
Matthew Brown, leader of Preston Council, said: “The long-held ambition of the council to hold its own social housing stock again after a long hiatus is one step closer to tackling the shortage of quality, social rented, affordable homes available to Preston residents.
“Demand for social and affordable rented homes remains high, with long waiting lists and pressure from households in poorer quality, private rented accommodation.
“As seen across the country, the council’s reliance on temporary accommodation has also increased over recent years. This helps to redress the balance.”
Authorisation was given by council earlier this year to submit an offer to a developer for 18 homes.
This has been accepted, and a report will now be taken to the council in June to go ahead with the deal, subject to the necessary legal agreements.
If that is approved, the next step will be to appoint a registered provider to provide housing management, repairs, statutory compliance and regulatory support services.
Mr Brown added: “We have enabled more than 1,700 affordable homes to be delivered in Preston in the past five years, either through registered providers building new homes, or acquiring affordable housing stock from private developers.”
A total of £5m has been approved in the council’s budget over the next two years to support its ambition to deliver more social rented homes and to explore similar schemes.
Construction of the homes is underway in line with the house builder’s construction programme, with a phased delivery of practical completion between November 2026 and April 2028.
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