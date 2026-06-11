City council completes registration with Regulator of Social Housing

Preston City Council has officially completed its registration as a housing provider with the Regulator of Social Housing #UKhousing

The council explained that it can now begin “increasing the supply of social rented homes and improve outcomes for priority households, given that only a relatively small proportion of affordable housing delivered in the city in recent times has been social rent”.

This will now enable the Northern council to develop and own its social housing again after it transferred its housing stock to Community Gateway Association around 20 years ago.

Around 1,700 affordable homes have been delivered across Preston in the past five years and there are around 1,000 households on the waiting list.

While there are affordable rent properties available within the city’s housing market, evidence suggests there is demand for more social rented homes for local families who need help the most.

Matthew Brown, leader of Preston Council, said: “The long-held ambition of the council to hold its own social housing stock again after a long hiatus is one step closer to tackling the shortage of quality, social rented, affordable homes available to Preston residents.

“Demand for social and affordable rented homes remains high, with long waiting lists and pressure from households in poorer quality, private rented accommodation.

“As seen across the country, the council’s reliance on temporary accommodation has also increased over recent years. This helps to redress the balance.”