Clarion gets approval for 249 new social rent homes

Clarion Housing Group has secured planning permission for 249 new social homes in London.
Merton Council in south-west London approved the housing plans for Majestic Way in Mitcham, alongside the regeneration of Mitcham town centre.
Clarion, which already owns and manages around 10,000 homes in the borough of Merton, said the scheme will “transform” the high street, including “wider and green” public spaces.
The scheme forms part of Clarion’s wider transformation of Merton, a £2bn regeneration programme that will see over 2,800 homes built.
The landlord has also committed £60,000 to support town centre projects while the scheme is built.
Richard Cook, group director of development, said the approval marked a “huge step forward for Mitcham” and for “the families across Merton who need a safe, affordable place to call home”.
He said: “Majestic Way will deliver 249 new social rent homes at a time when they are needed more than ever, alongside a stronger high street and a new community space at the heart of the town centre.
“This is about investing in Mitcham’s high street as much as it is about new homes. We’ve worked hard with Merton’s officers, local residents and the design review panel to get this right, and we’re proud of how it has evolved as a result.
“Clarion already has a longstanding presence in Merton, and this is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in the town centre, and in the people who live and work here for the long term.”
Last week, Clarion reported improved surpluses in the first quarter of the year following a large stock transfer.
Clarion completed 1,466 new homes in 2025-26, which was below its target of 1,810 and down from the 1,727 homes delivered in the previous financial year. This put the landlord at seventh place on Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders list.
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