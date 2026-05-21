Clarion revises development plans to deliver 100% social rent housing scheme

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Large London landlord Clarion has been given the green light for a 228-home scheme in Bromley, south-east London.
Clarion has received approval from Bromley Council to deliver 228 homes at the Blenheim Centre in Penge for social rent.
The association submitted a Section 73 application to boost the number of social homes at the site, after acquiring it from the Latimer Hadley joint venture in February 2026. The initial development plan allowed for 35% affordable housing.
The landlord said the revised scheme will also deliver “more family-sized homes than the original permission, providing larger properties that better meet local housing need”.
Alongside the new homes, the development will provide new ground-floor commercial units, including a proposed food store, a new public square and a new pocket park on Penge High Street.
The scheme is supported by grant funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA), which Clarion said has “been key in enabling the partnership to deliver all homes as social rent”.
The 125,000-home landlord’s decision to boost the social housing provision on this site comes after a major house builder claimed it “can no longer invest” in London after its 790-home development application was rejected for the second time.
The bid by Berkeley to replace the Aylesham Centre in Peckham with hundreds of new homes met with fierce opposition from local councillors and community groups, in part due to the fact that only 12% of the homes would be affordable.
The 12% figure is below the 20% affordable target set after the government announced its emergency package to speed up housebuilding in the capital. The previous target was 35%.
The boost to social housing in Bromley comes at a time when Homes England and the GLA have asked providers to re-profile their bids for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme due to it being oversubscribed.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “This is a landmark outcome for Penge and for the families on Bromley’s housing waiting list who desperately need a genuinely affordable home.
“By working closely with the London Borough of Bromley and the GLA, we have gone significantly further than the original permission, taking a scheme where only 35% of homes would have been affordable and making every single one social rent affordable housing.
“With more family-sized homes included, we are responding directly to local need, and we look forward to getting on site and delivering these much-needed homes for the community.”
Demolition of the existing building is expected to commence this year, with the scheme expected to be fully complete by autumn 2029.
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