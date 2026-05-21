Clarion revises development plans to deliver 100% social rent housing scheme

The 12% figure is below the 20% affordable target set after the government announced its emergency package to speed up housebuilding in the capital. The previous target was 35%.

The boost to social housing in Bromley comes at a time when Homes England and the GLA have asked providers to re-profile their bids for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme due to it being oversubscribed.

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “This is a landmark outcome for Penge and for the families on Bromley’s housing waiting list who desperately need a genuinely affordable home.

“By working closely with the London Borough of Bromley and the GLA, we have gone significantly further than the original permission, taking a scheme where only 35% of homes would have been affordable and making every single one social rent affordable housing.

“With more family-sized homes included, we are responding directly to local need, and we look forward to getting on site and delivering these much-needed homes for the community.”

Demolition of the existing building is expected to commence this year, with the scheme expected to be fully complete by autumn 2029.