Clarion sees improved surpluses after 800-home stock transfer while completions dip in first quarter

For the three-month period ending 30 June 2026, Clarion’s operating surplus was £103.6m, up from £85.5m in the same period last year, while its net surplus before tax was up by 39% to £69.8m.

The 125,000-home landlord said this was down to an increase in disposal surplus after it transferred more than 800 homes in Luton to BPHA in May, as part of its rationalisation programme.

Improved surpluses enabled continued investment in new and existing homes, Clarion added.

During the quarter, the landlord invested £27.2m in existing homes, up slightly from £25.5m in the same period last year.

But development spend dipped by 10% to £118.4m, which Clarion said was due to the planned phasing of schemes throughout the year.