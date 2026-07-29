Clarion sees improved surpluses after 800-home stock transfer while completions dip in first quarter

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Clarion has reported improved surpluses in the first quarter of the year following a large stock transfer, while development delays saw completions almost halve year-on-year.
For the three-month period ending 30 June 2026, Clarion’s operating surplus was £103.6m, up from £85.5m in the same period last year, while its net surplus before tax was up by 39% to £69.8m.
The 125,000-home landlord said this was down to an increase in disposal surplus after it transferred more than 800 homes in Luton to BPHA in May, as part of its rationalisation programme.
Improved surpluses enabled continued investment in new and existing homes, Clarion added.
During the quarter, the landlord invested £27.2m in existing homes, up slightly from £25.5m in the same period last year.
But development spend dipped by 10% to £118.4m, which Clarion said was due to the planned phasing of schemes throughout the year.
The trading update reported 150 new home completions within the quarter, down from 280 last year.
“This lower figure is reflective of several modest delays on certain sites, which will push delivery to later quarters of the financial year, but are not expected to impact full-year completion numbers,” Clarion said.
In 2025-26, Clarion completed 1,466 new homes, which was below its target of 1,810. The G15 landlord has committed to delivering more than 3,000 homes per year in the future.
Sales income from development was £16.8m in the first quarter of the financial year, down from £22.4m in the same period last year, while the sales margins were -3.6%.
Clarion said this was partly due to the sale of lower-margin legacy stock and regeneration schemes in the early part of the year, but also “reflects the continued challenges seen widely in the market at this time”.
The positive impact of the sector’s long-term rent settlement was partly offset by these lower development sales, Clarion said, with group turnover rising only slightly to £261.8m, from £260.5m in the same quarter last year.
Its development pipeline stood at 23,337 homes at the end of the quarter, which is an increase of 452 homes from the end of March.
Clarion’s drawn debt was £4.65bn, up from £4.59bn at the end of the same quarter last year, which reflects spending on its planned capital investment programme, the trading update said.
Mark Hattersley, Clarion’s chief financial officer, said the quarterly results showed a “strong financial performance” with increased rental income and a planned stock transfer underpinning improved surpluses.
He said: “Proceeds from disposals like this go straight back into our homes and services, allowing us to build the right homes in the right places and deliver on our core purpose of providing safe, affordable housing while providing important resident services.
“Our financial strength means we can keep investing in what matters most to our residents while also growing our development pipeline as we stand ready to deliver more of the homes the country needs.”
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