Complaints about public services in Wales have increased by 48%, the Welsh ombudsman has reported #UKhousing

The previous year, the watchdog received 411 complaints specifically about housing associations, representing an 8% increase from 2023-24 and a 103% increase compared with 2019-20.

According to a quarterly update, the Public Services Ombudsman received 1,130 new complaints about services between April and June this year. These complaints cover housing associations and councils, although a more detailed breakdown has not been published yet.

In its latest update, the ombudsman said the full report for 2025-26 is expected to be laid before the Senedd shortly.

The ombudsman is responsible for the Complaints Standards Authority, which aims to drive improvements in complaints-handling by public services.

The watchdog said 27 of the country’s housing associations are now operating under its Complaints Standards, with the remaining five expected to be compliant by the end of September.

It said: “We continue to work collaboratively with a range of organisations providing public services across Wales to realise the vision for a consistent complaints-handling procedure for all service users.”