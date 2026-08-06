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Complaints about public services in Wales have increased by 48%, the Welsh ombudsman has reported.
According to a quarterly update, the Public Services Ombudsman received 1,130 new complaints about services between April and June this year. These complaints cover housing associations and councils, although a more detailed breakdown has not been published yet.
The previous year, the watchdog received 411 complaints specifically about housing associations, representing an 8% increase from 2023-24 and a 103% increase compared with 2019-20.
In its latest update, the ombudsman said the full report for 2025-26 is expected to be laid before the Senedd shortly.
The ombudsman is responsible for the Complaints Standards Authority, which aims to drive improvements in complaints-handling by public services.
The watchdog said 27 of the country’s housing associations are now operating under its Complaints Standards, with the remaining five expected to be compliant by the end of September.
It said: “We continue to work collaboratively with a range of organisations providing public services across Wales to realise the vision for a consistent complaints-handling procedure for all service users.”
Rhea Stevens, head of policy and external affairs at Community Housing Cymru, the membership body for housing associations in Wales, said: “As not-for-profit organisations rooted in communities across Wales, housing associations are committed to ensuring every tenant has a safe, good-quality home.
“Housing associations listen carefully to the tenants they serve, aiming to resolve any concerns about their homes or services quickly and effectively.
“However, if issues are not resolved quickly enough, clear and effective complaints processes mean housing associations are better able to put things right and ensure lessons are learned.”
She said the Complaints Standards had provided “constructive external challenge and support” to strengthen housing associations’ approach to complaints and “ensure that learning is shared widely”.
“We will continue to work constructively with the Public Services Ombudsman to support adoption of the standards, ensure they are effective and proportionate, and lead to the best outcomes for tenants,” she added.
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