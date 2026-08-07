Conservatives’ pledge to ban foreign nationals from social housing branded ‘divisive’ and ‘unworkable’

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A plan by the Conservatives to end the provision of social housing for foreign nationals, if the party wins power, has been called “divisive” and “unworkable”.
Under the proposals, unveiled today, the party said an estimated 228,144 homes would become free if a ban on foreign nationals having social housing tenancies were in place.
The Conservatives’ plans would mean ineligible tenants would be evicted within six months. Any single person living in social housing who is not a British, Irish or EU citizen would lose their entitlement, regardless of whether they have children.
Couples, where neither one is a UK or EU citizen and does not have EU settled status, would also lose their entitlement.
Anyone with EU settled status would avoid the ban.
Charity Shelter was among those to criticise the proposals strongly.
“These divisive plans would brutally kick people out of their homes, including thousands of families and pensioners who have lived in them for decades,” said Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter.
She added: “Let’s not forget that social tenants pay rent, which goes back to the public purse and into society. It is completely senseless to ruin people’s lives, drive up homelessness and put extreme pressure on councils.”
The National Housing Federation (NHF) also spoke out against the plans.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “Evicting people who are our friends and neighbours and who have played by our country’s rules is against our sector’s values and British values. This policy would increase homelessness and create instability and division in our communities.”
She added: “Families forced out of their homes, many with children born and raised in this country, will still need to live somewhere they can afford. Many will end up homeless, increasing pressure on councils who will need to provide expensive emergency housing.”
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) also voiced concerns, saying the plans raised “significant practical, legal and operational questions”.
Rachael Williamson, director of policy, communications and external affairs at the CIH, said: “At a time of acute housing need, the real challenge is a chronic shortage of genuinely affordable homes, not the nationality of those seeking housing.”
She added: “The law already prevents most foreign nationals from accessing social housing, with people subject to immigration control generally ineligible.”
Labour also attacked the plans as “an unserious, unworkable proposal, copied from Reform, that does nothing to tackle the housing crisis the Tories themselves created”.
Reform said in June that it would force foreign-national tenants to find private accommodation within three months or face possible deportation if it won power.
Anna Turley, a Home Office minister, told Times Radio: “More than nine out of 10 homes are going to British families. Our concern about [the Conservatives’] slapdash policy seems to be this is just going to push more people out onto the streets, and we’ve already got an issue with homelessness in this country that the prime minister has pledged to crack down on.”
The Royal College of Nursing also spoke out about the proposals.
“The worst thing in the world would be to cause serious housing worry for a workforce that keeps our services running, posing serious risk to patient care,” it told the Guardian.
“Those advocating for [these proposals] need to offer reassurances – and quickly – or explain why it is just that some of our most brilliant nursing staff may face housing insecurity.”
Helen Whately, the Conservative shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Making Britain your home should be earned by working, paying tax and integrating. It should not come with a free ride on the benefits system. Britain cannot be a cash machine for the world.
“Labour has lost control of immigration and lost control of the welfare bill, and it is British families picking up the bill and sitting on waiting lists. The next Conservative government will make foreign nationals ineligible for social housing. Nearly 230,000 homes could go to British families.”
In 2024-25, 89% of lead tenants in social housing were UK or Irish nationals, according to the English Housing Survey.
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