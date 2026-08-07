Conservatives’ pledge to ban foreign nationals from social housing branded ‘divisive’ and ‘unworkable’

Under the proposals, unveiled today, the party said an estimated 228,144 homes would become free if a ban on foreign nationals having social housing tenancies were in place.

The Conservatives’ plans would mean ineligible tenants would be evicted within six months. Any single person living in social housing who is not a British, Irish or EU citizen would lose their entitlement, regardless of whether they have children.

Couples, where neither one is a UK or EU citizen and does not have EU settled status, would also lose their entitlement.

Anyone with EU settled status would avoid the ban.

Charity Shelter was among those to criticise the proposals strongly.

“These divisive plans would brutally kick people out of their homes, including thousands of families and pensioners who have lived in them for decades,” said Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter.