Constraints on new developments biggest risk for Northern Irish housing associations

“The reduction in grant rates which took effect from December 2025 is considered by [housing associations] to have negatively affected development viability and created cashflow pressures for the sector, at the same time as cost inflation is experienced for construction and other services,” the report said.

The Northern Ireland Registered Housing Association Sector Risk Profile 2026, published by the Department for Communities and based on a survey of social landlords, found that the availability of grant, challenges relating to water infrastructure, and economic conditions are all getting in the way of housebuilding.

The changes, which will remain in place from 1 December until the end of 2026-27, mean the grant rate is reduced on average from 54% of the total cost to 46%.

According to the report, the cited risks around development were followed by cost inflation, cyber security and data protection, and building safety.

Housing associations were also asked what risks they anticipate being of greatest significance over the next five to 10 years.

The top concern was policy environment, followed by economic environment, and investment needs of existing homes. Fourth was the development of new homes.