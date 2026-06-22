Constraints on new developments biggest risk for Northern Irish housing associations

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The biggest risk facing Northern Irish housing associations is constraints on new developments, according to a new report.
The Northern Ireland Registered Housing Association Sector Risk Profile 2026, published by the Department for Communities and based on a survey of social landlords, found that the availability of grant, challenges relating to water infrastructure, and economic conditions are all getting in the way of housebuilding.
“The reduction in grant rates which took effect from December 2025 is considered by [housing associations] to have negatively affected development viability and created cashflow pressures for the sector, at the same time as cost inflation is experienced for construction and other services,” the report said.
The changes, which will remain in place from 1 December until the end of 2026-27, mean the grant rate is reduced on average from 54% of the total cost to 46%.
According to the report, the cited risks around development were followed by cost inflation, cyber security and data protection, and building safety.
Housing associations were also asked what risks they anticipate being of greatest significance over the next five to 10 years.
The top concern was policy environment, followed by economic environment, and investment needs of existing homes. Fourth was the development of new homes.
More broadly, there were five risk themes highlighted by the sector, including to the safety and welfare of residents, to the quality of homes, to financial viability, to business continuity and organisational capacity, and to governance and compliance.
Landlords in Northern Ireland have also long called for government action on a lack of water infrastructure, which is holding up thousands of social homes.
Government data published in May showed that homelessness figures in the country continued to rise as the housing waiting list hit 50,000.
The latest figures show that there are more than 5,600 households living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland.
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