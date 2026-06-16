Consultation launched for Warm Healthy Homes Fund in Northern Ireland

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The Department for Communities (DfC) is holding a 12-week public consultation on a new Warm Healthy Homes Fund (WHHF) for Northern Ireland.
The new consultation builds on engagement with stakeholders and the DfC’s analysis of responses from the consultation for the Warm Healthy Homes Strategy last year.
It now seeks views from the sector in Northern Ireland on the proposed model for the delivery of energy-efficiency measures to low-income households.
The proposals include eligibility criteria, including income thresholds, and the use of certain benefits to determine entitlement to the funding.
The impact of householders’ personal savings, increased grant limits per household, support offered to those living in the private rented sector, and views on quality standards and redress for consumers will also be assessed.
The scheme will be introduced in Northern Ireland in April 2027 and will replace the Affordable Warmth Scheme.
The DfC said in an impact assessment that its “long-term ambition is to improve the energy efficiency of Northern Ireland’s housing stock, thereby reducing carbon emissions and helping to keep homes comfortably warm at an affordable cost”.
It added: “To do this, [we plan] to introduce a new fuel-poverty energy-efficiency scheme as the department’s main fuel-poverty intervention and energy-efficiency scheme for private-sector dwellings.”
On rural housing, the department said: “The strategy recognises that many rural households rely on unregulated fuels such as oil and solid fuel, which can be more expensive and less efficient.
“To address this, the WHHF will prioritise low-income and vulnerable households, many of whom live in rural areas with older, less energy-efficient housing.
“This scheme will provide whole-house retrofits, including insulation, heating upgrades and renewable-energy installations, including solar panels and battery storage, which are particularly beneficial for off-grid rural homes.”
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