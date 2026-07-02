Consultation launched on new development corporation in Liverpool

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A six-week consultation on establishing a new mayoral development corporation covering Liverpool’s North Docks has launched today.
The consultation, launched by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) and Liverpool City Council, is asking for views on what the proposed name, geography, powers and priorities of the corporation should be.
The LCRCA said that subject to approval, the corporation will help deliver up to 17,000 homes in the area.
The scope of the proposed area stretches from Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium into Liverpool’s Commercial District and out to the Pumpfields neighbourhood.
The corporation would act as a “dedicated vehicle to accelerate delivery across the area, unlocking investment, co-ordinating development and ensuring the North Docks fulfils its potential as a major hub for innovation, clean growth and high-quality urban living”, the LCRCA said.
The proposed body would have an independent board, and powers to purchase land, raise monies and make planning decisions.
Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said the North Docks “represents one of the most exciting regeneration opportunities anywhere” in the UK.
“It’s a chance to create new homes, attract investment, support new industries and deliver thousands of good-quality jobs for local people,” he said.
Mr Rotheram added: “To make the most of this once-in-a-generation opportunity, we want to hear from residents, businesses, landowners and community organisations across the area.
“We want to build a new future for Liverpool’s North Docks that honours its heritage, unlocks its potential and leaves a legacy that future generations can be proud of. I hope anyone with an interest in the success of the area will take the time to have their say and help shape what comes next.”
He said the development area will bring together a “series of major regeneration priorities”, including the £1bn Kings Dock development by Beetham Davos and the conversion of Stanley Dock’s historic warehouse complex into homes.
Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “This is one of the largest regeneration opportunities in the country, and it’s vital that local people, businesses and stakeholders have a clear say in how it develops.
“The proposed mayoral development corporation will give us the tools to accelerate investment, deliver new homes and jobs, and create a high-quality, sustainable extension to the city centre. But just as important is ensuring that growth is shaped by the needs and ambitions of our communities.”
Earlier this year, Liverpool City Region launched a £2bn investment fund to help fast-track housebuilding.
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