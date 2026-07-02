Consultation launched on new development corporation in Liverpool

The consultation, launched by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) and Liverpool City Council, is asking for views on what the proposed name, geography, powers and priorities of the corporation should be.

The LCRCA said that subject to approval, the corporation will help deliver up to 17,000 homes in the area.

The scope of the proposed area stretches from Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium into Liverpool’s Commercial District and out to the Pumpfields neighbourhood.

The corporation would act as a “dedicated vehicle to accelerate delivery across the area, unlocking investment, co-ordinating development and ensuring the North Docks fulfils its potential as a major hub for innovation, clean growth and high-quality urban living”, the LCRCA said.