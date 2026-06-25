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A consultation on plans to introduce a new zero rate of VAT for the sale of land earmarked for social housing has been launched today.
The proposals in the joint consultation between the Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) aim to speed up the delivery of new social homes by allowing providers to purchase bare land without having to pay VAT.
Under current tax rules, for a sale of land to qualify for zero VAT, construction must have started on the land. This means the transaction between social landlord and landowner has to occur at a specific time, known as the ‘golden brick’ stage, or VAT will be applied.
These constraints lead to delays resulting in staggered transfers as each plot is built to ‘golden brick’ before the social housing provider takes title.
“The introduction of the new relief should bring forward the transfer of the title of the land and reduce the need for complex chain transactions, supporting faster delivery of social housing,” the document said.
The consultation will look at how current VAT rules affect land acquisition, development timing and cashflow, and is asking for views on the scope, design and administration of any new relief.
It follows a pledge by the government in the Budget last November to consult on this area.
In a foreword to the document, Dan Tomlinson, MP and exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said social housing “plays a vital role” in providing long-term, secure accommodation for low-income households.
“More widely, meeting the government’s ambition to deliver 1.5 million new homes over the course of this parliament will require more land to be brought forward, more quickly, in the places where demand is greatest,” he said.
Mr Tomlinson said housing associations and developers have advised the government that “targeted changes” to the existing zero rate of VAT for new homes have the potential to increase the speed at which new social homes are built.
“The government is therefore consulting on the introduction of a new zero rate of VAT for the sale of land intended for the construction of social housing.
“Any relief will need to be targeted, effective and fiscally responsible. That means designing rules that will genuinely support social housing delivery whilst protecting vital tax revenues and minimising the scope for abuse,” he said.
The consultation aims to gather views on how the current VAT framework for land, property and construction operates in practice, with a “particular focus on where it creates barriers for delivering social housing” and how the proposals could remove those barriers.
It will run for eight weeks from 23 June to 18 August.
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