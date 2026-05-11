Cornish landlord appoints two new executive directors

Natasha Eden has been appointed director of people, technology and transformation, while Zoe Field has been named director of finance.

Ms Eden joins from international disaster relief charity ShelterBox, where she was chief operating officer. She has more than 20 years’ leadership experience across the charity, care, heritage and commercial sectors.

The new director has held previous roles at Sanctuary Group, Cornwall Care and the Black Country Living Museum.

Ms Field takes up the finance role after 16 years with Coastline. She began her finance career as a Youth Training Scheme apprentice in 2000 and has since worked across a range of finance roles.

She will be responsible for setting and delivering Coastline’s finance and treasury strategy, as well as managing and reporting on financial performance.

The appointments at the Cornish housing association are part of a wider reshuffle of its senior team.