Cornish landlord appoints two new executive directors

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Coastline Housing has appointed two new directors to its executive team as the 5,500-home landlord moves into the second year of its plan to help tackle Cornwall’s housing crisis.
Natasha Eden has been appointed director of people, technology and transformation, while Zoe Field has been named director of finance.
Ms Eden joins from international disaster relief charity ShelterBox, where she was chief operating officer. She has more than 20 years’ leadership experience across the charity, care, heritage and commercial sectors.
The new director has held previous roles at Sanctuary Group, Cornwall Care and the Black Country Living Museum.
Ms Field takes up the finance role after 16 years with Coastline. She began her finance career as a Youth Training Scheme apprentice in 2000 and has since worked across a range of finance roles.
She will be responsible for setting and delivering Coastline’s finance and treasury strategy, as well as managing and reporting on financial performance.
The appointments at the Cornish housing association are part of a wider reshuffle of its senior team.
Nathan Mallows, the landlord’s former director of finance, people and change, has taken up a new role as director of development, growth and partnerships.
He will lead Coastline’s development programme, including new affordable housing schemes and partnerships, following the retirement of former director of development Chris Weston.
Louise Beard, who joined Coastline in 2007 and has more than 30 years’ experience in the social housing, care and support sectors, will continue as deputy chief executive.
Allister Young, chief executive of Coastline, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming both Natasha and Zoe to the executive team here at Coastline and look forward to the new perspective and energy they will both bring.
“We’re also looking forward to watching Nathan apply his finance mind to taking on a new challenge with our development programme moving forwards.
“The new team, including Louise, puts Coastline in a strong position to deliver its aims, which is important because the housing crisis is not something that is going away any time soon.
“Thousands of people are still in need of a safe, warm, comfortable and affordable place to call home and this is what Coastline exists to provide.”
Mr Young said Coastline aims to complete 240 new affordable homes over the next year and start on site with nearly 500 more.
He added: “Our plans are ambitious because they need to be. And to turn our plans into action we need great people to help drive them forward.
“As an executive team, we’re feeling excited about what Coastline hopes to achieve in the next few years for the people of Cornwall and we look forward to making a genuine difference to local lives.”
Coastline explained that the appointments come as it seeks to expand its role in tackling acute housing pressures in Cornwall, where only one in 10 homes are classed as affordable.
The association has committed, with partners, to building around 300 new affordable homes a year up to 2030. In 2024, it was in the top four fastest-growing associations for building new affordable homes, according to Inside Housing’s annual list. It was the seventh year in a row that Coastline had appeared in the top 10.
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