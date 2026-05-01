Coroner sends prevention of future deaths report to landlord after death of older resident due to fall
News01.05.2612.00 PM by Ellie Brown
A coroner has raised concerns with a social landlord about hazards caused by stored items following the death of an older resident after a fall at her home.
Oxford Coroner’s Court. An inquest into the death of Catherine Oliver took place following complications of a hip injury that she sustained after falling over in her living room (picture: Google Street View)
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