Council identifies over 3,000 potential housing sites with AI

The council worked with its supplier to develop the Small Sites AI Finder, an interactive online map designed to identify small sites with development potential.

The team trained the AI model using examples of typical small site shapes and sizes within freehold boundaries.

The pilot identified more than 3,000 small sites, with development potential of an estimated 9,700 homes.

Lewisham’s housing delivery team is now exploring use of the tool and considering opportunities that may be suitable for future delivery or land disposal.

According to MHCLG, the council found that AI tools can help identify potential sites at scale, but outputs require officer review and the quality of training data has a “significant impact” on identification accuracy.

It found that small sites vary widely in form, making automated identification “challenging”.

“Overall, the pilot showed that AI can support small site identification work at scale, but must currently be combined with manual officer review and other analysis to determine whether a site has potential for housing delivery,” MHCLG said.