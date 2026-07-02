Council to seek supported housing providers for £8m contract

It will help single adults stay safely housed and avoid homelessness, while receiving support to manage a range of challenges such as alcohol dependency, trauma and mental ill health, it said.

The north London council said the contracts, worth between £8m and £24m if extended, should help it move closer to ending rough sleeping in the borough.

According to a council report, there is an ongoing need for specialist housing for single adults with “multiple and intersecting needs” in the borough.

Haringey’s cabinet approved the launch of the procurement process for contracts on Tuesday.

Tammy Hymas, co-deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said the council has listened to residents, organisations providing front-facing support and people experiencing homelessness to develop a model that “offers the opportunity to transform the lives of some of Haringey’s most vulnerable residents”.

“This investment in specialist supported housing will give those at risk of rough sleeping or experiencing mental ill health a stable and secure place to live, as part of their journey towards independence,” she said.