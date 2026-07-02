Council to seek supported housing providers for £8m contract

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Haringey Council will be looking to procure specialist providers to house and support single adults experiencing homelessness.
The north London council said the contracts, worth between £8m and £24m if extended, should help it move closer to ending rough sleeping in the borough.
It will help single adults stay safely housed and avoid homelessness, while receiving support to manage a range of challenges such as alcohol dependency, trauma and mental ill health, it said.
According to a council report, there is an ongoing need for specialist housing for single adults with “multiple and intersecting needs” in the borough.
Haringey’s cabinet approved the launch of the procurement process for contracts on Tuesday.
Tammy Hymas, co-deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said the council has listened to residents, organisations providing front-facing support and people experiencing homelessness to develop a model that “offers the opportunity to transform the lives of some of Haringey’s most vulnerable residents”.
“This investment in specialist supported housing will give those at risk of rough sleeping or experiencing mental ill health a stable and secure place to live, as part of their journey towards independence,” she said.
Ms Hymas said that tackling rough sleeping is a “choice”.
Haringey is now controlled by the Greens following the local elections in May.
Ms Hymas said: “As the new cabinet, we’re prioritising long-term, sustainable and trauma-informed support for people to get them off the streets for good.
“An out-of-control rental market and a mental health crisis promoted by the systematic underfunding of public services by successive national governments has pushed more people into housing insecurity who have increasingly complex needs.”
Contracts are expected to run from April 2027 to March 2037, with an initial value of £8.37m over four years and a potential total value of up to £24.4m over 10 years, subject to performance and available funding.
The cabinet also approved the development of a supported exempt accommodation and social enterprise model, with the council working in partnership with supported housing providers and the voluntary and community sector to look into opportunities to deliver lower-intensity housing-based support.
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