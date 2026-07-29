Council wants survivors of domestic abuse to influence housing policy

It will then provide training for housing, repairs and anti-social behaviour officers to support their engagement with vulnerable residents and help address survivors’ specific safety needs.

Hillingdon Council’s ‘amplifying survivor voices’ initiative will see a 12-member advisory panel set up as a safe forum for tenants and leaseholders to share their experiences and influence changes to services.

The new scheme is being funded by a grant worth £120,000 from the government’s Social Housing Innovation Fund.

The work is also being supported by Solace Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse and sexual violence charity.

Nick Denys, the council’s cabinet member for planning, housing and property, said: “The council is always looking for ways to improve what we do for our tenants.

“We know that some of our residents have been through difficult experiences, and our normal methods of engagement might not be the best way of understanding their needs.”