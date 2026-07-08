Councils need to have good data before embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations, the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) chief digital officer has said.
Speaking at the Local Government Association (LGA) conference in Bournemouth, Theo Blackwell said without good-quality data, councils cannot have a “meaningful conversation” around areas such as planning and homelessness.
“We need to take a step back from looking at the shiny thing. It is so seductive, but think much more about our data foundations, [their] architecture, and how we exchange data between local authorities,” he told delegates.
Mr Blackwell was speaking at a session on the risks and opportunities of AI for council leaders. He made the comments in response to a question about what to be careful about when embedding the technology.
He said the use of data is the “most fundamental thing to public services” and a “core city infrastructure”.
“Without our ability to have those data flows across the city about planning across 35... authorities, around homelessness – what’s happening on our rough sleeping pathways across London – we cannot have a meaningful conversation pretty much about anything.”
Mr Blackwell said data infrastructure is “like the fifth utility” and is “as important as water, gas, electricity [and] telecoms”.
He recommended asking how data flows across a local authority and “what the capabilities are to do something with it”.
Jason Kitcat, director of digital, data and technology at the Department for Business and Trade, warned that “some chickens are coming home to roost” around data.
“We have cheaped out on data infrastructure and data quality for a long time, for various reasons.
“It wasn’t a priority at the time, but now what we see is if you don’t have good-quality, structured data, you get poor outcomes from AI.”
Mr Kitcat said there needs to be collective action from councils and central government: “We need to agree on tooling standards, because that’s how you can unlock some of the capability here, and I’m a big fan of thinking about us being fast followers.
“We definitely don’t need to be the first in any of these things, but we look around, learn from others, avoid their mistakes and can get quicker benefits by being a follower.”
Mr Kitcat also warned delegates to be wary around the cost of AI.
He said: “Every new model is more expensive and uses more tokens than the previous model, so you can very easily run out of money doing something, which is catching up with people.
“The thing I would say is that this is just another technology, it’s a tool, it’s not magic.
“So we all need to calm down and think carefully about what we think is an appropriate use for it, and what’s a cost-benefit analysis that makes sense.
“Because I was talking to a colleague in HMRC [HM Revenue and Customs] and they’re saying with their pilots at the moment, once they’ve applied the AI technology and a human to test the outputs to make sure they’re not hallucinating, it’s costing more than the previous process.
“Now, in time, that probably won’t be the case, but here and now, we’ve got some difficult choices.”
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