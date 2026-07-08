Councils must have good data before embedding AI into operations, senior GLA officer says #UKhousing

Mr Blackwell was speaking at a session on the risks and opportunities of AI for council leaders. He made the comments in response to a question about what to be careful about when embedding the technology.

“We need to take a step back from looking at the shiny thing. It is so seductive, but think much more about our data foundations, [their] architecture, and how we exchange data between local authorities,” he told delegates.

Speaking at the Local Government Association (LGA) conference in Bournemouth, Theo Blackwell said without good-quality data, councils cannot have a “meaningful conversation” around areas such as planning and homelessness.

He said the use of data is the “most fundamental thing to public services” and a “core city infrastructure”.

“Without our ability to have those data flows across the city about planning across 35... authorities, around homelessness – what’s happening on our rough sleeping pathways across London – we cannot have a meaningful conversation pretty much about anything.”

Mr Blackwell said data infrastructure is “like the fifth utility” and is “as important as water, gas, electricity [and] telecoms”.

He recommended asking how data flows across a local authority and “what the capabilities are to do something with it”.

Jason Kitcat, director of digital, data and technology at the Department for Business and Trade, warned that “some chickens are coming home to roost” around data.

“We have cheaped out on data infrastructure and data quality for a long time, for various reasons.

“It wasn’t a priority at the time, but now what we see is if you don’t have good-quality, structured data, you get poor outcomes from AI.”