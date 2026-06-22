Councils now able to fine landlords up to £7,000 for serious hazards as new Renters’ Rights Act power kicks in

Mr Reed said: “Renters deserve a safe, secure place to call home and our landmark Renters’ Rights Act gives councils more options to take speedy action against rogue landlords.

“These include the new power to issue a £7,000 penalty to a landlord when there is a hazard like severe damp or mould in a privately rented home – a situation that no family should have to live with.”

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said “no renter should have to live alongside mould, dampness and other risks to our health”.

He continued: “[Councils] being given the power to fine landlords up to £7,000 if they ignore repairs is an essential step towards raising the quality of rented homes.

“For renters to feel the benefit, though, councils must seek out and take action against those landlords who ignore unsafe conditions and profit from misery.”

Clara Collingwood, director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said councils “must start using [the new powers] immediately to crack down on landlords who profit from unhealthy homes”.

“And now that we have new rights as renters, we need to use them – any tenant living with serious disrepair or damp and mould should know they don’t have to put up with it any longer,” she added.

In April, the government backed councils with an extra £41m to cover the costs of enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act, which came into force on 1 May.

The legislation brought in new protections for private renters, including a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and rental bidding wars. It will also mean the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law apply to the private rented sector.