Councils reported a total of 14,275 sales in the year to the end of March 2026, a 90% year-on-year jump.

The vast majority of sales were Right to Buy, while 39 were shared ownership sales.

Councils received £1.61bn from the sales, a rise of 99.6% compared with the previous year.

In November 2024, the government cut discounts on Right to Buy sales, which had led to tenant applications to buy their homes more than tripling to a 20-year high.