Local authorities’ Right to Buy sales income doubled in the last financial year as the impact of tenants rushing to buy their homes before a reduction in discounts was felt.
Councils reported a total of 14,275 sales in the year to the end of March 2026, a 90% year-on-year jump.
The vast majority of sales were Right to Buy, while 39 were shared ownership sales.
Councils received £1.61bn from the sales, a rise of 99.6% compared with the previous year.
In November 2024, the government cut discounts on Right to Buy sales, which had led to tenant applications to buy their homes more than tripling to a 20-year high.
“Some of these applications are likely to have completed as sales during 2025-26,” the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said today as the new figures were published.
MHCLG had previously said the “full impact” of the new rules was not expected until the 2025-26 reporting period.
The figures suggest that a flurry of sales could have taken place around the start of the 2025-26 financial year, as the Right to Buy sales process can take up to six months.
The average receipt in 2025-26 was £112,900, an increase of 5% compared with 2024-25, MHCLG reported.
However, while the change in government policy is aimed at reducing the number of council homes lost, there was a fall in the number of replacement homes in the last financial year.
A total of 3,452 replacement homes were funded, a 7% drop on the previous year.
Since the Right to Buy was introduced in 1980 under the Margaret Thatcher government, just over two million tenants have bought their council home.
Before becoming prime minister, Andy Burnham had called for the government to go further on Right to Buy reforms by suspending the controversial policy.
He said the Right to Buy was “like trying to fill a bath but with the plug out… you try and build new homes, but you lose them at the other end”.
In April this year, the government announced that it would make further changes to the Right to Buy, which includes capping discounts at 15% of a property’s value.
Mr Burnham has not indicated if he will make any more changes to the Right to Buy, but has promised the biggest council housebuilding programme since World War II.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Council Focus newsletter, featuring the latest affordable housing news focused on local authorities delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories