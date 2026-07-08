Crackdown on social housing fraud could result in eviction, fines or up to two years’ imprisonment

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Those who commit social housing fraud could receive punishments including eviction, fines and up to two years’ imprisonment under a new partnership between the Cabinet Office and Airbnb.
Described as an “industry-first” and “innovative” data-sharing partnership between the government department and the short-term rental platform, it is hoped that the crackdown will result in families on waiting lists getting social homes faster.
Kensington and Chelsea Council and Westminster Council are both participants in the data-sharing agreement, and early results have shown that 470 potential cases of fraud have been identified across all participating local authorities.
Cabinet office minister Satvir Kaur said: “By working with Airbnb, we’re sending a crystal-clear message: if you’re cheating the social housing system, we will find you and we will prosecute you.
“These homes exist to help people who genuinely need them, not to line the pockets of fraudsters.
“This government will always crack down on those taking advantage of taxpayers and depriving families of the homes they desperately need.
“This partnership shows what we can achieve when the government, local authorities and industry work together – and we are calling on other short-term letting platforms and councils to follow this lead.”
The agreement, led by the Public Sector Fraud Authority within the Cabinet Office, marks the first time any short-term rental platform has proactively shared data with the government to combat social housing fraud.
The agreement allows local councils to check social housing records against Airbnb listings, identifying properties being exploited by fraudsters and allowing these properties to be returned to families in genuine need.
Lisa Marçais, general manager for Northern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Airbnb, said: “Social housing fraud has no place on Airbnb.
“We’re proud to have driven the first-ever data-sharing agreement of this kind in partnership with the Cabinet Office and local authorities across the country, but to truly tackle this problem we need the entire short-term rental industry to follow suit and participate in this initiative.
“We remain committed to swiftly removing confirmed fraudulent listings and have a clear, established process for councils to flag issues with properties listed on Airbnb.”
It is estimated that 5,800 social homes are suspected of being illegally sublet on short-term rental platforms in England, with each case of tenancy fraud costing taxpayers an estimated £78,300.
While this is a challenge across the short-term rental sector, over 450,000 properties will be covered by the data-sharing partnership between Airbnb and the participating local authorities.
Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said: “This council has long called for short-term letting platforms to share the data needed to identify illegal subletting and stop people profiteering from publicly funded homes, so we strongly welcome this agreement with Airbnb.
“We recovered 20 fraudulently let properties over the last year, and every one of those was a home taken away from a deserving household in genuine need of a safe, secure place to live.”
The partnership will build on existing work with Airbnb, opening up the programme for use across the country.
One example from a successful trial of the system in 2024 led to the identification of a social housing tenant who illegally let out their council flat in Soho for over a year on Airbnb, while living in France.
They were caught and fined £12,890, based on their Airbnb income, and the property was returned to Westminster Council.
Paul Swaddle, leader of Westminster Council, said: “Westminster has seen the worrying proliferation of short-term lets over several years and has continued to call for platforms to share the data needed to stop people profiting at the expense of our residents.
“For too long, a minority of operators have been allowed to break the rules, leaving us to deal with housing loss, fly tipping and noise nuisance.
“This agreement is an important first step and demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together. I have already had a productive meeting with senior executives from Airbnb who recognise the seriousness of the issue and have pledged to address our concerns.
“Other platforms now need to step up.”
Earlier this year, Barking and Dagenham, the London borough at the centre of ongoing housing fraud investigation Operation Chandrila, revealed that some of the properties involved were being illegally sublet on Airbnb.
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