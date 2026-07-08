Crackdown on social housing fraud could result in eviction, fines or up to two years’ imprisonment

Described as an “industry-first” and “innovative” data-sharing partnership between the government department and the short-term rental platform, it is hoped that the crackdown will result in families on waiting lists getting social homes faster.

Kensington and Chelsea Council and Westminster Council are both participants in the data-sharing agreement, and early results have shown that 470 potential cases of fraud have been identified across all participating local authorities.

Cabinet office minister Satvir Kaur said: “By working with Airbnb, we’re sending a crystal-clear message: if you’re cheating the social housing system, we will find you and we will prosecute you.

“These homes exist to help people who genuinely need them, not to line the pockets of fraudsters.

“This government will always crack down on those taking advantage of taxpayers and depriving families of the homes they desperately need.

“This partnership shows what we can achieve when the government, local authorities and industry work together – and we are calling on other short-term letting platforms and councils to follow this lead.”