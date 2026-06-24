Dame Judith Hackitt: Building industry has realised it cannot avoid change following the Grenfell Tower tragedy

She added that despite the pain of their wait, there has been “considerable progress” in the nine years since Grenfell.

Chief among this has been the establishment of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), and Dame Judith paid tribute to Lord Roe, chair of the BSR and Charlie Pugsley, acting BSR chief executive, for the “transformation” of the industry body that has led to a reduced backlog of new build applications.

But she added that uncertainty over the fate of occupied buildings has been a “particular concern” for those in the audience, and progress on remediation has been “far too slow”, with residents suffering the most.

She acknowledged plans by the government and the BSR to help speed up the pace of remediation, but suggested there is a need to look further afield for inspiration.

“I think after nine years perhaps it’s time for us to look up and look around, and see what others around the world have done in the meantime,” she said.

Dame Judith cited the case of the state of Victoria in Australia, which cleared 2,000 buildings identified as potentially needing remediation from its system through a centralised approach to risk assessment and prioritisation.

It meant that only a quarter of the buildings had to be fully remediated and have their cladding removed, while the others were seen to have tolerable risk or able to have their risk reduced by less intrusive or costly measures.

Dame Judith added: “The key point, however... has been that reducing of uncertainty for all of the residents and building owners, and the fact that they now have certainty, and the system has become unblocked and is able to move forward.”

But when Inside Housing asked Dame Judith if the UK should adopt this Australian-style approach, she gave a firm ‘no’.

“Lifting and shifting one part of a process that’s going on over there, and plunking it over here, and saying that that’ll fix everything, is completely wrong,” she said.

“This is a complex picture. What I said was, and what I am sure about, is that we can learn.

“And we can build in some of the learning from what they’ve done into our overall model, and do that in ways that will help to remove some of the blockages that we currently have in our system.”

She added: “Remember the challenge there is an order of magnitude different, for a start, from the size of the problem we’re dealing with here, and their ownership model is different, but nonetheless I think there are things that we can learn.”