Death of man who fell from collapsed railing at association block being investigated as possible corporate manslaughter

On 29 January, 23-year-old Joshua Robbins died after a railing collapsed on the fifth floor of Holland and Thurston Dwellings in Holborn, which is owned by Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA).

A pre-inquest review hearing was held at St Pancras Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, where the Metropolitan Police provided an update on its investigation into the incident.

News reports from the review said the inquest has been adjourned until 6 January 2027 while the investigation is ongoing.

Detective inspector Mark Paterson told the coroner that the Met is investigating corporate manslaughter in relation to the incident, multiple reports have suggested, and that ISHA is “fully compliant” with requests for information.