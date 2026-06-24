Debt collectors should not be the first person indebted residents meet, says council director

Dan Hawthorn, executive director for homes and communities at Camden Council, was speaking during a session on housing, work and cost of living pressure on households in the London Theatre at Housing 2026.

He said: “In my experience of working in other boroughs, we’re not brilliant at joining those those debt collection efforts up, so that residents are dealing with one organisation rather than all the different departments they might [owe] money to... we haven’t been taking a very person-centred approach to collecting that debt.

“You hear stories that sometimes the bailiff is the first human being they meet in a conversation about their debt, that’s not right.

“We’re proud of what we’re doing on those fronts, but we do think there’s more to do, as an organisation, as a sector, to really get all that stuff working together.”