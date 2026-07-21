Decision on NIHE borrowing powers will be ‘major test’ of Burnham’s commitment to housing delivery, NI minister says

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A decision on the borrowing powers of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) will be a “major test” of Andy Burnham’s commitment to building more homes across the UK, the Northern Ireland communities minister has said.
Responding to Mr Burnham’s appointment as prime minister yesterday, Gordon Lyons vowed to continue lobbying for the NIHE to get the same powers to borrow money as councils and housing associations have in England.
“This will allow it to increase public housing supply, invest in its 83,000 homes and give a significant boost to our local economy,” he said.
“The prime minister has it in his power to make this change and it will be a major test of his commitment to delivering more housing across the UK.”
The NIHE said amended borrowing powers are needed so it can build new homes using money borrowed from public sources against its rental income.
Securing these changes is also part of the Northern Ireland Executive’s programme for government, which was confirmed in spring last year.
In its June 2025 Spending Review, the UK government agreed to consider the issue of the NIHE’s borrowing powers as part of negotiations for a full NI Executive fiscal framework.
But a few months later, in October, Mr Lyons told an NI Executive committee that the discussions were “going round in circles”.
He said that while his team and the NIHE wanted confirmation that their plans are allowed under Treasury rules, others, including those in the UK government, believe it is more complex than this.
Mr Lyons’ answers to assembly questions earlier this year confirmed talks are still ongoing, with the most recent meeting between the NI Executive and UK government cited taking place in December.
The NI Executive is targeting 30,000 new social homes by 2039, but figures released this year sparked concerns that a sooner target for starts by 2027 could be missed.
This year Mr Lyons also revealed plans to use public sector land for housing instead of relying on grant funding alone as he claimed current allocations are not enough.
Inside Housing has contacted the UK government for comment.
Mr Lyons also welcomed Mr Burnham’s housing pledges. “The prime minister is right to say he wants to invest in housing and I share his ambition to build more social homes,” he said.
“I am also pleased to see the focus on tackling homelessness and look forward to seeing the increased investment in prevention, including housing-led solutions.”
Inside Housing rounded up the rest of the sector’s reaction to Mr Burnham’s appointment here.
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