Decision on NIHE borrowing powers will be ‘major test’ of Burnham’s commitment to housing delivery, NI minister says

Responding to Mr Burnham’s appointment as prime minister yesterday, Gordon Lyons vowed to continue lobbying for the NIHE to get the same powers to borrow money as councils and housing associations have in England.

“This will allow it to increase public housing supply, invest in its 83,000 homes and give a significant boost to our local economy,” he said.

“The prime minister has it in his power to make this change and it will be a major test of his commitment to delivering more housing across the UK.”