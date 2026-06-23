Design of social housing must adapt to climate change, major university warns

The study was published in conjunction with MDPI, a publisher of open-access scientific journals. The major university believes it has implications for grid capacity, occupant well-being and energy affordability.

This is because future climate change alters the demand for heating and cooling in the summer and winter months.

In 2019, heating accounted for around 45% of total energy consumption. In order to reduce this, the study has argued that a comprehensive understanding of homes and how climate change will affect their energy performance in the future is needed.