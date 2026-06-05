Speaking at the FairHeat Annual Conference in London on Wednesday 3 June, David Newton, policy manager at DESNZ, said the department is looking at ways to help providers comply with the new rules.

Under the government’s new Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS), all heat networks will have to meet mandatory technical and performance standards. The scheme is being phased in, but is expected to be launched next year.

Asked how heat network upgrades will be funded to meet these requirements, Mr Newton said: “We’ve had discussions with the National Wealth Fund, we’ve had discussions with various institutional investors and things like that as well, so the answers won’t come from one place – it will be a mix of things.

“One of the problems is – particularly for big investors and government investors like the National Wealth Fund – is that it’s really hard sometimes to actually aggregate individual heat network cost elements.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges we’ve had.”