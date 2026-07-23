Dubai-based developer agrees forward sale of 136 social rent homes to Clarion

Arada London, which is owned by Middle Eastern royals, said the partnership underlines its commitment to unlocking new affordable housing in the capital.

The homes, which will all be for social rent, will be in Camden, north London. They will be built by Arada’s in-house construction arm across three sites and designed to Clarion’s quality standards, Arada said.

Arada London is part of the UAE-based developer Arada, which has a pipeline of 17,000 homes in the capital.

Its agreement with Clarion includes 79 homes at 100 Avenue Road, Arada London’s recently launched development near Primrose Hill, which will feature a total of 172 new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.